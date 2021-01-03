 Skip to main content
Police investigating armed robbery at Dollar General on south side
Police investigating armed robbery at Dollar General on south side

Kenosha Police are investigating an armed robbery that took place Sunday morning at the Dollar General, 7930 Sheridan Road.

Sgt. Daniel Bandi said the call came in at 8:13 a.m.

"The information we have is one person dressed in dark clothing that went into the store and did an armed robbery," he said.

Bandi said it's believed the suspect showed a gun and left with an undetermined amount of cash. No injuries were reported, and police do not have anybody in custody at this time.

The robbery remains an active investigation. Persons with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 656-7333 or the Kenosha Police Detective Bureau at 605-5203.

