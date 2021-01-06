 Skip to main content
Police investigating double homicide in Kenosha
Two people were killed in Kenosha early this morning in what Kenosha Police say was a homicide unconnected to protests in the city.

According to a statement from police, they received a call at 4:30 a.m. Wednesday for a possible sex crime on the 900 block of 48th Street. When officers arrived, they saw that some type of struggle had taken place and called for additional officers.

When police were able to get into the home, they found two adults dead. 

On Wednesday morning, with the block taped off between Sheridan Road and 10th Avenue and evidence markers criss-crossing the snow in the yard to the west of the house, police were gathering evidence when family members showed up at the scene. Two women, hysterical, collapsed outside screaming as officers attempted to comfort them.

"You don't understand, no you don't," a woman screamed as she doubled over.

Police said one person was in custody and said there was “a very active and still developing investigation.”

Lt. Joe Nosalik said information was not yet being released on the age or sex of those killed.

Several neighbors at the scene said they did not know the people who lived in the house, saying they did not hear anything during the night until police arrived.

This story will be updated when additional information is available.

