Police investigating robbery at CVS
Kenosha Police are investigating a robbery at a CVS Pharmacy.

Police were called to the pharmacy, 3726 Washington Road, for the robbery at 10:54 p.m. Tuesday. A man entered the store and demanded cash, making threats but not displaying a weapon, according to police. He fled, taking an undisclosed amount of cash, and was gone when police arrived.

