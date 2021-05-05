Police investigating robbery at CVS

Kenosha Police are investigating a robbery at a CVS Pharmacy.
Police were called to the pharmacy, 3726 Washington Road, for the robbery at 10:54 p.m. Tuesday. A man entered the store and demanded cash, making threats but not displaying a weapon, according to police. He fled, taking an undisclosed amount of cash, and was gone when police arrived.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Deneen Smith
Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today