Police investigating Saturday shooting on 14th Avenue

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kenosha Police officers responded to a shooting in the 5800 block of 14th Avenue early Saturday afternoon.

The shots fired call came into dispatch shortly after noon, with KPD officers descending on the stretch of 14th Avenue between 58th and 60th streets.

Police cordoned off the area and were at the scene for more than an hour. KPD Sgt. Jeff Galley said the suspect was an 18- to 21-year-old black male, and stated that the police department did not have anyone in custody yet for the crime. Galley said no one was injured.

A woman, who lives in a residence near the intersection of 58th Street and 14th Avenue with her son, recalled hearing loud "pops" while at her home before seeing a black vehicle flee from the area followed by police.

According to scanner traffic, police pursued a black vehicle that fled the scene; however, the pursuit was called off shortly after. The vehicle was last seen heading southbound on Sheridan Road from 81st Street.

No further information on the shooting was available as of press time.