Police investigation underway on 4th Avenue in Pleasant Prairie
Police investigation underway on 4th Avenue in Pleasant Prairie

Pleasant Prairie Police are investigating an incident at a home on the 11300 block of 4th Avenue Tuesday afternoon.

Police Chief David Smetana said there is a large police presence in the neighborhood, but there is no danger to the public.

He said no additional information was being released on Tuesday afternoon.

