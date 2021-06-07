Police Officer Friendly offers safety tips for riders at Kenosha County bike rodeo; event kicks off Bike-to-Work weeks

Always wear a helmet, check your brakes before riding and make sure you have a light on your bike if you’re riding after dark — it’s required by law.
These were among the bicycle safety tidbits that Kenosha Police Officer Friendly Tyler Cochran shared with about 20 young cyclists who turned out for Saturday’s Kenosha County bike rodeo at the Kenosha Moose Lodge.
Organized jointly by Kenosha County and the City of Kenosha, the rodeo was the unofficial kickoff of Bike-to-Work Weeks in Kenosha County, which continue through June 19.
Saturday’s festivities began with an organized ride that started at Petrifying Springs Park and continued to the Moose Lodge via off-street trails the entire way. At the Moose, Cochran shared biking tips and led kids (and a few enthusiastic adults) through a bicycle obstacle course intended to help sharpen people’s safe biking skills.
The event concluded with the Kenosha Police Department’s annual bike auction in which used bicycles are sold, the proceeds benefiting the Officer Friendly program. Kenosha Police Crime Prevention Officer Jeff Wamboldt, also a member of the Kenosha County Board, was the auctioneer.
With Bike-to-Work Weeks now underway, those who commute by bicycle on any given day through June 19 have the opportunity to win prizes in the Bike-to-Work Weeks contest.
Entries can be submitted online at www.kenoshacounty.org/bikecontest. Prizes include bicycle-themed clothing, bike equipment, gloves, bicycle tune-ups, and more.
Riders may submit one entry for each day that they bike to work. Winners will be drawn at random.
Bike-to-Work Weeks are supported by County Executive Jim Kreuser and Mayor John Antaramian, the County Board, the City Council, the Kenosha Bicycle Ambassadors and the Kenosha County Multiuse Trail Committee. Total Cyclery and Southport Bikes and Boards are also major sponsors.
The Bike Rodeo was presented by Kenosha County, the City of Kenosha, the Kenosha Bicycle Ambassadors and Bike Kenosha.