Police probe early morning homicide

Kenosha Police are investigating a homicide which occurred in the early morning hours Saturday.

According to the department investigation, police were in the area of the 3000 block of Roosevelt Road at 2:10 a.m. when they reported hearing gunshots.

Officers immediately responded to the scene, where they encountered a large crowd and a victim, who was near the 3000 block of Roosevelt Road.

The victim had been shot and Kenosha Fire/Rescue transported the victim to Froedtert Hospital in Pleasant Prairie, where the individual was pronounced deceased.

Kenosha Police is conducting an active homicide investigation. There were no other known injuries.

The identity of the victim is not being released at this time.

There is no one in custody.

If anyone has information regarding this investigation they are encouraged to contact the Kenosha Police Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can contact the Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.

