Police probing report of attempted child abduction

Kenosha Police are investigating a report that a couple in a minivan attempted to lure children into the vehicle.

The incident occurred at about 1 p.m. Wednesday near Forest Park Elementary School, 6810 45th St. According to Kenosha Police Sgt. Matthew Strelow, two children, ages 8 and 9, reported that two people in a maroon minivan pulled over about 10 feet from them on 47th Avenue and the passenger called out, “Come to us,” during the afternoon recess period.

The driver was described as a white female, about 40 years old, with brown hair in a ponytail. The passenger was described as a white male, about 40 years old, wearing sunglasses and a red or orange hooded sweatshirt.

The children ran away from the minivan and reported the incident to a teacher. The minivan left the area and was not located.

Officers are seeking any surveillance video in the area. Anyone with information or video to share should contact the Kenosha Police Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203 or Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous.

For additional information about child safety tips, contact Officer Friendly Tyler Cochran at 262-653-4210.