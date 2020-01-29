Police probing report of attempted child abduction

Kenosha Police are investigating a report that a couple in a minivan attempted to lure children into the vehicle.
The incident occurred at about 1 p.m. Wednesday near Forest Park Elementary School, 6810 45th St. According to Kenosha Police Sgt. Matthew Strelow, two children, ages 8 and 9, reported that two people in a maroon minivan pulled over about 10 feet from them on 47th Avenue and the passenger called out, “Come to us,” during the afternoon recess period.
The driver was described as a white female, about 40 years old, with brown hair in a ponytail. The passenger was described as a white male, about 40 years old, wearing sunglasses and a red or orange hooded sweatshirt.
The children ran away from the minivan and reported the incident to a teacher. The minivan left the area and was not located.
Officers are seeking any surveillance video in the area. Anyone with information or video to share should contact the Kenosha Police Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203 or Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous.
For additional information about child safety tips, contact Officer Friendly Tyler Cochran at 262-653-4210.
For additional information about Neighborhood Watch programs contact Crime Prevention Officers Jeff Wamboldt or John Wenberg at 262-657-3937.
ice castle 1
ice castle to open
ice castle biz 1.jpg
ice castle 1.jpg
ice castle 2.jpg
ice castle 3.jpg
ice castle 4.jpg
ice castle construction
ice castles 1.jpeg
ice castles 2.jpeg
ice castles 3.jpeg
ice castles 4.jpeg
ice castle demo 1.jpg
ice castle demo 2.jpg
ice castle demo 3.jpg
ice castle demo 4.jpg
ice castle demo.jpg
ice castle demo 2.jpg
ice castle finale.jpg
ice castle finale 2.jpg
20190222-kn-a-winterphotocontest-koci
Ice castles fire pit area
Ice castle warming hands
Ice castle princesses
Ice castle got ice sign
Ice castle posing
Ice castle big slide
Ice castle Chicago family
Ice castle people walking
icecastle8
icecastle7
icecastle4
icecastle5
icecastle6
icecastle2
icecastle3
icecastle1
ICE1
ice3
ICE2
ice4
Ice Castles selfie
ice castle
castle
ice castle
Here are photos taken at the various events that took place in Kenosha County between Jan. 24 and Jan. 26, 2020.