Police release ID in fatal motorcycle crash in Kenosha

Kenosha Police on Tuesday morning released the identity of the victim in a fatal motorcycle accident Friday afternoon.
Lt. Joseph Nosalik confirmed the victim was James R. Giannini, 39, of Kenosha. Giannini was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to a news release, police responded Friday at about 2:40 p.m. to the intersection of 75th Street and 39th Avenue. When they arrived, they located Giannini, the sole occupant of a motorcycle.
Giannini was a lifelong resident of Kenosha, according to an obituary published in Tuesday's News. He graduated from Bradford in 1999, and completed further education at Gateway Technical College.
In 2009, he began his career with Kenosha Unified School District, and most recently was employed as the head custodian at Pleasant Prairie Elementary School.
Survivors include his wife, Sonimarie and three daughters.
Visitation is today at Proko Funeral Home, 5111 60th St., Kenosha, from 4 to 8 p.m. Funeral services are Thursday at 9 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church, 5804 Sheridan Road, Kenosha.
Still investigating
The crash remains under investigation, Nosalik said, with assistance from the Wisconsin State Patrol's Traffic Reconstruction Unit.
"There is nothing new to report (about the investigation) as of now," he said. "The TRU essentially are detectives of automobile crashes. Their work takes quite a bit of time. For a single-vehicle accident like this, (it will probably take) a couple weeks. That Traffic Reconstruction Unit gets called all over the state to investigate fatal traffic accidents."
Nosalik said it's standard practice to reach out to the State Patrol with fatal accidents.
"They have some really awesome equipment, and they are able to take precise measurements and come up with scale diagrams," he said.
"Based on their knowledge and expertise, we can come up with pretty good determinations of what happened and why. In the interest of providing answers to fatal accidents, that's what we do."
