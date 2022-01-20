Police release names of 3 residents who died in Saxony Manor fire Monday in Kenosha

Police ID those who died

KENOSHA NEWS STAFF

The Kenosha Police Department has released the names of the three residents who died in the Saxony Manor apartment complex fire on Monday night.

The deceased are Jeanine Black, age 68; Paul Neil, 72; and Diane Wood, 80.

Authorities have said the blaze claimed the lives of two of the residents, while the third died as a result of a medical-related cause.

Kenosha Police Lt. Joseph Nosalik said detectives with specialized training in fire investigations examined the incident at 1870 22nd Ave. and neither crime or foul play are suspected.

