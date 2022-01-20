 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police release names of 3 residents who died in Saxony Manor fire Monday in Kenosha

SAXONY MANOR VIGIL

The Rev. James Roemke, pastor of Messiah Lutheran Church in Kenosha, offers prayers for the three residents who died, along with those displaced, as a result of Monday’s fire at Saxony Manor, 1870 22nd Ave. during a vigil held outside the building Wednesday night.

 Terry Flores

Police ID those who died

KENOSHA NEWS STAFF

The Kenosha Police Department has released the names of the three residents who died in the Saxony Manor apartment complex fire on Monday night.

The Rev. James Roemke, pastor of Messiah Lutheran Church in Kenosha, offers prayers for the three residents in Monday's fatal fire at Saxony Manor, 1870 22nd Ave. during a vigil held outside the building Wednesday night, Jan. 19, 2022. About two dozen people attended the vigil, most of them residents who live in other apartments buildings at the site. According to Kenosha fire officials, two of the residents died as a result of the fire and another was discovered dead as a result of reasons not related to the blaze. An investigation continued Wednesday.

The deceased are Jeanine Black, age 68; Paul Neil, 72; and Diane Wood, 80.

Authorities have said the blaze claimed the lives of two of the residents, while the third died as a result of a medical-related cause.

Kenosha Police Lt. Joseph Nosalik said detectives with specialized training in fire investigations examined the incident at 1870 22nd Ave. and neither crime or foul play are suspected.

