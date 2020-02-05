Police seek suspect in bank robbery

Kenosha Police have released surveillance photos of a man who robbed a 52nd Street bank on Monday.

The incident was reported at 2:15 p.m. Monday at BMO Harris Bank, 4235 52nd St.

The clean-shaven white man was wearing black sunglasses, a black hat, black canvas-style jacket and blue jeans.

He reportedly approached a teller, implied he had a weapon and demanded money. No weapon was displayed.

The suspect obtained an undisclosed amount of money and left the bank on foot, fleeing west. There were no injuries.

Anyone with information regarding this robbery may contact the Kenosha Police Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203. Detective Ashley Kukowski is the lead investigator, and her phone number is 262-605- 5278.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333 and refer to case number 2020-6222.

