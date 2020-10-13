Police seeking help to identify two suspects in liquor store robbery

Kenosha police are seeking the public's help in identifying two suspects involved in the robbery of a liquor store last week.

On Oct. 7, shortly after 10 a.m., two men entered Arya’s in the 1900 block of 22nd Ave. robbing the store at gunpoint and taking an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing the scene in an employee’s minivan.

The Kenosha Police Department on Tuesday released photos of the suspects. Two photos that show suspects wearing light colored hoods are of the same person. Anyone with information regarding their identities or the robbery should contact the detective bureau at 262-605-5203.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous can contact the Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333 and should refer to Kenosha Police Case No. 20-55842.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.