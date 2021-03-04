Police, sheriff's departments will split $1 million federal grant promised by Trump, 60/40

The City of Kenosha Police Department and the Kenosha Sheriff’s Department are poised to split 60/40, respectively, the $1 million promised by former President Donald Trump to help cover costs associated with the civil unrest following the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha Police officer on Aug. 23.
“The city decided what proportion we got of the $1 million,” Sheriff David Beth told members of the county's Judiciary and Law Committee on Wednesday. “After some debate of exactly who gets what, the city decided that they get 60 percent and we get 40 percent.”
The 60/40 split of this federal Solicited Law Enforcement grant is consistent with how the KPD and KSD split federal Justice Assistant Grant funds. The terms are spelled out in an Intergovernmental Agreement that the Judiciary and Law Committee advanced to the County Board for approval.
Committee members present at the meeting voted unanimously to recommend the agreement and that the grant be accepted. Under the agreement, the KPD will get $600,000 in reimbursement funds to cover unbudgeted costs and the KSD will get $400,000.
County Board Supervisor Mark Nordigian asked if this will cover all of the county’s unbudgeted expenses related to the civil unrest.
“This covers the shared expenses and $100,000 of our overtime,” Jasleen Kaur, fiscal services manager for the KSD, said. “This does not cover all expenses that were incurred by the department.”
More costs
Kaur said there is roughly $300,000 more in unbudgeted costs associated with the KSD response.
Carol Stancato, Finance Director for the City of Kenosha, said Thursday she will not know if the $600,000 allocated to the KPD will cover all of the unbudgeted expenses incurred by the department until the reimbursement request is complete.
The funds were promised to the departments by Trump during a roundtable discussion held at Bradford High School on Sept. 1 when the former president visited Kenosha. Trump also promised $4 million to local businesses and $42 million for public safety statewide.
“We will provide $1 million to the Kenosha law enforcement so that you have some extra money to go out and do what you have to do,” Trump said at the roundtable.