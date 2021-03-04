Police, sheriff's departments will split $1 million federal grant promised by Trump, 60/40

The City of Kenosha Police Department and the Kenosha Sheriff’s Department are poised to split 60/40, respectively, the $1 million promised by former President Donald Trump to help cover costs associated with the civil unrest following the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha Police officer on Aug. 23.

“The city decided what proportion we got of the $1 million,” Sheriff David Beth told members of the county's Judiciary and Law Committee on Wednesday. “After some debate of exactly who gets what, the city decided that they get 60 percent and we get 40 percent.”

The 60/40 split of this federal Solicited Law Enforcement grant is consistent with how the KPD and KSD split federal Justice Assistant Grant funds. The terms are spelled out in an Intergovernmental Agreement that the Judiciary and Law Committee advanced to the County Board for approval.

Committee members present at the meeting voted unanimously to recommend the agreement and that the grant be accepted. Under the agreement, the KPD will get $600,000 in reimbursement funds to cover unbudgeted costs and the KSD will get $400,000.

County Board Supervisor Mark Nordigian asked if this will cover all of the county’s unbudgeted expenses related to the civil unrest.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}