Police union releases statement on Blake shooting

“The purely fictional depiction of events coming from those without direct knowledge of what actually occurred is incredibly harmful, and provides no benefit to anyone whatsoever, other than to perpetuate a misleading narrative,” Matthews stated.

The police shooting is under investigation by the Wisconsin DOJ Division of Criminal Investigation, the state agency acting as the outside investigator required by state law.

Official information about the shooting has been limited. Kenosha Police will not comment while it is under investigation, and the DOJ has released few details while the investigation is ongoing.

The DOJ stated that police were called to the 2800 block of 40th Street by a woman who said her boyfriend was present and was not supposed to be on the premises. They also have stated that Blake admitted that he had a knife in his possession and that a knife was found on the floor of his vehicle.

According to the statement from Matthews, officers were told before they arrived that Blake had a felony warrant for his arrest for a domestic violence incident that included a charge of third-degree sexual assault. Officers who encounter people with active warrants are required to take them into custody.