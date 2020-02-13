Police: Woman assaults store employees
Kenosha Police Department

Kenosha Police Department

Police arrested a 21-year-old Zion woman accused of punching two employees at a local liquor store.

The woman was taken into custody in the 11:39 p.m. Feb. 7 incident at Kenosha Midnight, 5605 22nd Ave., according to a Kenosha Police Department report.

Police recommended charges of battery and disorderly conduct.

According to the report, the woman had been asked by one employee to move because she was blocking the path for another employee who was unable to get behind a counter. The woman refused and pushed items off the counter.

When employees informed her they were calling police and had locked the door, she punched one of the employees. She then punched another employee who was attempting to break up the fight, according to the report.

