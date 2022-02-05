 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pollard Gallery hosting 'Anything Goes' opening reception

The Pollard Gallery, 518 56th St., hosts its “Anything Goes” show through the month of February.

The opening reception is 1 to 4 pm. today (Feb. 5). It is free and open to the public.

The show is open to all artists and features 2D and 3D art.

Also in February, the gallery is showcasing “Shades of Red,” with all the pieces highlighting the color red. This show will feature the work of the Pollard Gallery artists.

The gallery’s “Kid’s Kraft” for February will be making Valentine’s Day cards. The activity is 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12. All children are welcome to come to the gallery and make a Valentine This is a free activity. Donations to help with the cost of materials are welcome.

Social and work time

On Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to noon, the gallery is open for artists to “network, socialize and share ideas with other local artists.”

Gallery officials invited area artists to “bring your art supplies and a project you are working on. In addition to associating with local artists, setting aside a designated time and place to work on projects, free from distraction, is always a good thing.”

The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.

