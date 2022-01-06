Pollard Gallery hosting January raffle

KENOSHA — The Pollard Gallery, 518 56th St., will be closed Jan. 6-7 as a "week of painting and freshening up” wraps up, gallery officials said.

When the gallery reopens from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, “the public is invited to come and join the party,” said the gallery’s Brian Wolf. “To celebrate the reopening, we will be raffling off four pieces of art by our artisans.”

Raffle tickets will only be available at the Pollard Gallery, for $1 each or six for $5. You need not be present to win. Raffle tickets will be sold through Jan. 23, with the winners contacted on Jan. 24.

When the gallery reopens on Jan. 8, Jim Schmitz’s work will be featured on the west show wall. The opening reception for his exhibit — “Into The Mind of the Artist” — is 1 to 4 p.m. on Jan. 8.

Schmitz is “an almost lifelong resident of Kenosha,” as he describes himself. He has always been an art enthusiast and is most fond of abstract art. The body of work presented at the show covers more than 50 years of his “attempts to find beauty.”

Also featured in January is the work of Sue Schoebel Larkin’s father, Ernest K. Schoebel (1913-1985). Schoebel studied at the American Academy of Art in Chicago, where a complete collection of his original work is archived. His work featured in the January show highlights class assignments he completed in his early 20s.

Call for artists

The Pollard Gallery is inviting all local artists to participate and display their work during the month of February for the gallery’s “Anything Goes” show. The show will run from Feb. 1-26. Artists wishing to participate are welcome to drop off their work at the gallery during regular hours before Jan. 29. The entry fee is $10, and each artist is limited to two pieces. The show is open to all 2D and 3D art.

The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.

