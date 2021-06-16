Pollard Gallery seeks help in solving 'mystery'

Business at the Pollard Gallery in Downtown Kenosha, 518 56th St., "is picking up considerably now that COVID-19 seems to have given us a break," said the gallery's Brian Wolf.

The Pollard Gallery's current project is "Pollard's Most Wanted!"

As Wolf explains, "We are currently posting portraits done by George Pollard on our Facebook page in hopes of identifying who the individuals are so those portraits can be reunited with their families."

Pollard — an internationally renowned portrait artist who lived in Kenosha — drew portraits of community residents over several decades.

"Among his legacy to the Kenosha community are these portraits he drew of local community members," Wolf said. "Who are these people? What did they do? What's their story? We are asking folks to visit our Facebook page and give us some help.

"Do you know any of these people? Does anyone look like someone you know?"

He suggests people "show the images around town, while you’re checking out at the grocery store, at the bank, or getting your hair cut. The more sets of eyes on this, the better the chance of figuring out who these people are."