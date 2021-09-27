Pollard Gallery showcasing local artists and authors

The Pollard Gallery showcases artists and local authors in October:
Vickie Kwasny is featured on the gallery's west Show Wall, and Arthur Zdrinc’s “A Slip of the Pen” is featured on the east wall during the month of October.
Kwasny grew up on a farm in northern Illinois and spent much of her youth drawing and painting the animals and scenery that surrounded her. She has a degree in art education. She has done hundreds of pencil pet portraits and has published illustrations in several dog books and breed standards. She became interested in watercolor a few years ago.
Zdrinc has been drawing since he "could hold a pencil," he said. His family, having escaped from communist Romania, encouraged him to pursue his passion in art. He strives to "capture the raw emotions" of his subjects. Through their eyes and gestures, he said, "a narrative of human struggle can comfort someone’s suffering by showing them they’re not alone in it."
The opening reception for both new exhibits is 3 to 5 p.m. today (Sept. 30). The shows will be on display until Oct. 29.
Also at Pollard
- Local author Ella Maru will be doing a book signing from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday (Oct. 9). She earned a degree in studio art with a focus on illustration. She enjoys drawing "all things fluffy and cute" and is "currently exploring the word of children’s book creation." Her works include the children's books “The Middle” and “Comfy.”
- At the end of the month, cartoonist John Hambrock will be doing a book signing at the Gallery from noon to 4 p.m. on Oct. 30. He has a degree in graphic design. The worlds of science, social commentary and art combined in Hambrock's mind and the result flowed out onto a piece of paper.
His comic strip "The Brilliant Mind of Edison Lee" — which runs daily in the Kenosha News — features an extraordinary 10-year-old with a bent for science and politics. His strip is distributed nationally through King Features Syndicate.
The strip debuted on Nov. 12, 2006. Along with the superior-intellect of Edison, the main characters include the boy's lab assistant, who is a ragged mouse called "Joules," along with Edison's "normal" parents and his grumbling grandfather.
Hambrock's work earned him a coveted nomination in the "Newspaper Comic Strips" category by the National Cartoonists Society.
- Looking ahead: The opening reception for Brian Wolf’s nature photography is 3 to 5 p.m. Oct. 31. His work will be on the gallery's show wall through the month of November.
The gallery, in Downtown Kenosha at 518 56th St., is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free.