Pollard Gallery showcasing local artists and authors

The Pollard Gallery showcases artists and local authors in October:

Vickie Kwasny is featured on the gallery's west Show Wall, and Arthur Zdrinc’s “A Slip of the Pen” is featured on the east wall during the month of October.

Kwasny grew up on a farm in northern Illinois and spent much of her youth drawing and painting the animals and scenery that surrounded her. She has a degree in art education. She has done hundreds of pencil pet portraits and has published illustrations in several dog books and breed standards. She became interested in watercolor a few years ago.

Zdrinc has been drawing since he "could hold a pencil," he said. His family, having escaped from communist Romania, encouraged him to pursue his passion in art. He strives to "capture the raw emotions" of his subjects. Through their eyes and gestures, he said, "a narrative of human struggle can comfort someone’s suffering by showing them they’re not alone in it."

The opening reception for both new exhibits is 3 to 5 p.m. today (Sept. 30). The shows will be on display until Oct. 29.

Also at Pollard