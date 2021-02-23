Pollination patch work continues through winter for rare bee project at UW-Parkside

SOMERS — Cross country skiers, snowshoers and other winter outdoor enthusiasts may be surprised to see workers clearing trees and brush along UW-Parkside’s Wayne E. Dannehl Cross Country Course this month.

They may be even more surprised to learn it’s being done to help protect a warm weather flier.

The Pollinator Patch Program is a partnership between the Root-Pike Watershed Initiative Network (WIN) and the University of Wisconsin-Parkside to develop a land restoration plan and create more habitat for the rusty patched bumble bee while also preserving and enhancing the iconic cross country course on campus.

The rusty patched bee is a federally endangered insect and extremely rare in Wisconsin. Like other bees, the rusty patched bee is impacted by habitat and vegetation loss, herbicide and pesticide use, disease and climate change.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The first phase of the three-year project involves clearing brush and trees to open up the canopy for more forest floor vegetation, which the bees prefer, as well as help rid the area of invasive and non-native/nuisance trees and shrubs. Funding for the 20-acre project is being provided by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and The Brico Fund.