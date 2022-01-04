Polling locations approved for 2022 elections in Kenosha

The City Council unanimously approved additional polling locations for 2022 elections Monday night.

Seventeen polling locations throughout the city were approved, along with one early voting site and four alternate sites in case of disaster or complications associated with COVID-19.

All locations must be approved at least 30 days before the nearest election. Spring primary elections will take place Feb. 15, and the election is April 5. Early absentee voting for the spring election begins Feb. 1.

All 17 aldermanic seats are up for election. Anyone seeking a seat was required to submit their candidate paperwork and signatures by close of business Tuesday.

City Clerk Matt Krauter said Alds. Shayna Griffin, of District 7, and Mitch Pedersen, of District 12, are not seeking re-election. All other incumbents were expected to run again.

Krauter said the city added additional polling locations to make it easier to vote.

“With COVID, if you followed the transition, we reduced the number of polling sites. Now, as the pandemic has changed, we have had requests for additional polling sites to get back closer to where we were. We worked with the mayor’s office and both political parties to increase that for them,” Krauter said.

Pre-pandemic the city had 22 locations. In 2020, the city had only 10 voting sites.

The alternate locations may not be deployed but must be approved in case they are needed.

“With the pandemic, we really had to learn about (what) if we had to maneuver to different sites, and you have to get those approved otherwise you can’t use those sites. That’s why you see that section,” he said. “Some people don’t understand alternate sites for disaster recovery or a pandemic. We had to be ready for the potential to use other sites if something were to happen.”

The approved polling locations will also be used for the fall congressional elections.

Polling locations

Journey Church, 10700 75th St.: Wards 53, 54, 55, 56, 57, and 58

Kenosha Bible Church, 5405 67th St.: Wards 48, 49, 60, and 61

Kenosha County Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road: Wards: 34, 35, 36, and 37

Southwest Neighborhood Library, 7979 38th Ave.: Wards 26, 32, 33, and 39

Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave.: Wards 23, 24, and 25

Immanuel Church, 6009 Pershing Blvd.: Wards 45, 46, and 50

Lincoln Park, 1912 Martin Luther King Dr.: Wards 27, 28, and 31

Kenosha Senior Citizen Center, 2717 67th St.: Wards 29, 30, 40, and 41

Kenosha Moose Lodge, 3003 30th Ave.: Wards 7, 8, 9, 12, and 13

Messiah Lutheran Church, 2026 22nd Ave.: Wards 4, 10, and 11

Northside Neighborhood Library, 1500 27th Ave.: Wards: 1, 2, 3, and 63

Kenosha Civil War Museum, 5400 First Ave.: Wards 5, 6, 19, 21, and 22

Kenosha YMCA, 7101 53rd St.: Wards 51, 52, and 59

VFW Post 1865, 6618 39th Ave.: Wards 42, 43 and 47

Kenosha Transit Facility, 724 54th St.: Wards 14, 16, and 18

KUSD Educational Support Center, 3600 52nd St.: Wards 15, 17, 20, and 44

The Encounter Church, 8900 34th Ave.: Wards 38 and 62

Early voting location

Municipal Building, 625 52nd St.: All wards

Approved alternate locations (if required)

Southport Beach House, 7501 Second Ave.

Kenosha Civil War Museum, 5400 First Ave.

Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave.: Backup for in-person, and in-person early absentee voting)

St Paul’s Lutheran Church, 8760 37th Ave.

