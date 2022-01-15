 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha

Pollock family named BGC Sports Family of the Year; to be honored Feb. 26

The Pollock family

The Pollock family, including Stephanie (left), Kyle (second from right) and Henry and Owen, have been named the 2021 Boys and Girls Club of Kenosha’s Sports Family of the Year.

 Submitted photo

The “athletic arm” of the Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha has named the Pollock family, including Kyle, Stephanie, Henry, and Owen, as the 2021 BGC Sports Family of the Year, officials announced Wednesday.

Each year, BGC Sports recognizes a family who has shown dedication to the program and is passionate about bettering the lives of youth through sports, officials said in a release.

While their kids are too young to participate right now, Kyle and Stephanie Pollock anticipate their sons will play sports when they get older. Kyle grew up playing football and basketball through CYC and now coaches kids who are participating in BGC Sports.

“My philosophy when it comes to coaching is not about the wins and losses or looking at the scoreboard, it is about building and developing young people to continue to grow,” Kyle said. “If you do that the right way the wins will take care of themselves.”

“It is about developing relationships with the kids so they have fun in the game and so that they can learn fundamental lessons to be a good player and be safe,” Kyle said. “As long as the kids are playing hard, learning the fundamentals, having fun, and showing good sportsmanship they are being successful.”

Why they do what they do

The family is involved with BGCK because they “love what the BGC is about.” They want to impact as many young people within the community as they can and are appreciative of the affordable options BGCK offers for sports participation. “In a day and age where travel teams, AAU teams and privately owned sports programs are taking over Its great to have the BGC there offering great alternatives to families that might not be able to afford high costs of those programs through other outlets,” said Kyle. The family wants to help ensure the next generation in Kenosha have the same great experiences they have had.

The family is scheduled to be recognized at the BGCK on Saturday, Feb. 26, during the BGC Youth Championship Junior League game.

The Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha is a youth guidance organization dedicated to promoting health, social, educational, vocational, cultural, character and leadership development. More information is available online at: www.BGCKenosha.org.

