Pomaville brings 'boots on the ground' crisis experience to County Board

Newly elected Kenosha County board supervisor Sharon Pomaville didn’t know when she decided to run for office the county would be under a state of emergency.

Fortunately, as executive director of the Sharing Center in Trevor, this is in her wheelhouse.

Pomaville, who bested incumbent John Poole in the District 20 race, said Tuesday she will bring her “boots on the ground” experience during crisis situations to the board and hopes to help fellow supervisors navigate through this health emergency.

“I genuinely love working with people and in committees and collaborating across sectors to affect change,” Pomaville said.

As a member of the COVID-19 emergency response team, as well as the team that mobilized during the flood emergency in 2017, Pomaville said she has developed strong relationships with people in many facets of county government and the community.

“I have a really good, effective working relationship with our county executive, those in health and human services, our businesses in the community and with other non-profits,” Pomaville said. “Those relationships are the same ones that are beneficial to serve constituents.”