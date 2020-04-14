Pomaville brings 'boots on the ground' crisis experience to County Board

Newly elected Kenosha County board supervisor Sharon Pomaville didn’t know when she decided to run for office the county would be under a state of emergency.
Fortunately, as executive director of the Sharing Center in Trevor, this is in her wheelhouse.
Pomaville, who bested incumbent John Poole in the District 20 race, said Tuesday she will bring her “boots on the ground” experience during crisis situations to the board and hopes to help fellow supervisors navigate through this health emergency.
“I genuinely love working with people and in committees and collaborating across sectors to affect change,” Pomaville said.
As a member of the COVID-19 emergency response team, as well as the team that mobilized during the flood emergency in 2017, Pomaville said she has developed strong relationships with people in many facets of county government and the community.
“I have a really good, effective working relationship with our county executive, those in health and human services, our businesses in the community and with other non-profits,” Pomaville said. “Those relationships are the same ones that are beneficial to serve constituents.”
And, she quips, who better to be a taxpayer watchdog than someone who works for a non-profit?
“I can do a lot with a little bit of money,” Pomaville said. “It’s beneficial to know how to maximize your funding and still serve in the best way possible.”
She said she “wholeheartedly thanks” those who helped her during her campaign and who voted for her.
In addition to Pomaville, voters added newcomers Sandra Beth and Jerry Gully to the board mix.
Incumbents David Celebre, Zach Rodriguez, John O’Day, John Franco, Monica Yuhas and Erin Decker retained their seats.
According to the voting results, finalized Tuesday morning, the following people were elected in contested town and village races in Kenosha County:
Randall – Planning Commission member Paula Soderman was tagged to fill the vacated Supervisor No. 2 seat and voters chose Planning Commission member Nancy Kemp over incumbent Town Board member Mark Halvey to fill the Supervisor No. 4 seat.
Bristol – Longtime incumbent Ruth Atwood lost her bid for re-election. Voters tabbed newcomer Chris Leker and incumbent Carolyn Owens to fill the two open seats on the Village Board.
Somers – Voters returned incumbents Karl Ostby and Joe Smith and also selected Ben Harbach to fill a third open seat on the Village Board. Smith was the top vote-getter with 1,187 votes.
Kenosha County final tallies showed 36,453 total ballots. Of those 25,882, or 71%, were absentee ballots and 10,571 were cast at the polls.
County voters cast 13,533 votes for Democrat Joe Biden for president and 6,897 votes for Bernie Sanders, who dropped out of the race Monday.
County voters cast 13.730 votes for President Donald Trump, the only Republican candidate for president.
In the state Supreme Court race, Kenosha County voters favored Jill Karofsky over Daniel Kelly, 19,911 to 15,108 votes.
