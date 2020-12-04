Portion of Highway KR to close next week, remain closed through late spring

SOMERS — Highway KR, between Highway 31 and 56th Avenue, will close beginning next week through late spring 2021.

This is a “hard closure” to allow for the installation of new bridges over the Pike River, as part of the state Department of Transportation’s expansion of Highway KR into a four-lane concrete highway.

Motorists are advised to use 4th Place and 56th Avenue to circumvent the closure.

The $59 million project is part of the broader highway reconstruction work in and around the Wiscconn Valley Development.

The project, which got underway earlier this year, includes:

Widening Highway KR from two to four lanes from 400 feet east of Highway H to just east of Old Green Bay Road.

Adding a 30- to 36-feet raised median, overpasses for the Union Pacific and Canadian Pacific railroads, a multi-use path, and a turn lane and wider shoulders.

Intersection improvements at Highway 31 and Old Green Bay Road.

The realignment of Highway EA.

Installation of a three-tier retention pond on the northeast corner of KR and I-94.