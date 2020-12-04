Portion of Highway KR to close next week, remain closed through late spring

SOMERS — Highway KR, between Highway 31 and 56th Avenue, will close beginning next week through late spring 2021.
This is a “hard closure” to allow for the installation of new bridges over the Pike River, as part of the state Department of Transportation’s expansion of Highway KR into a four-lane concrete highway.
Motorists are advised to use 4th Place and 56th Avenue to circumvent the closure.
The $59 million project is part of the broader highway reconstruction work in and around the Wiscconn Valley Development.
The project, which got underway earlier this year, includes:
Widening Highway KR from two to four lanes from 400 feet east of Highway H to just east of Old Green Bay Road.
Adding a 30- to 36-feet raised median, overpasses for the Union Pacific and Canadian Pacific railroads, a multi-use path, and a turn lane and wider shoulders.
Intersection improvements at Highway 31 and Old Green Bay Road.
The realignment of Highway EA.
Installation of a three-tier retention pond on the northeast corner of KR and I-94.
Project work to begin in 2021 includes reconstruction of the interchange at the intersection of Highway 31 and Highway KR, which will be reduce traffic to one lane in each direction.
The reconstruction and realignment of 72nd Avenue (County EA) is planned for 2022, followed by project restoration. The entire project is expected to be complete by the fall of 2022.
