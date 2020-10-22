Portion of Highway S to close Tuesday

Late this summer, a new, expanded bridge was constructed over the Canadian Pacific Railroad. The construction of the bridge over the Kilbourne Road Ditch is ongoing and scheduled to be completed the week of Oct. 26, Abongwa said.

Work will continue through late 2021, with a break during the winter months.

“A long-term closure, from the Highway N intersection to the East Frontage Road, will continue through late fall,” Abongwa said. “For the winter months, both directions of traffic will be shifted over to the new westbound lanes, so that construction of the eastbound lanes can begin in the spring.”

Project on schedule

The project is currently on schedule despite a few days of rain during the last month, he said.

“Next year, the new eastbound lanes will be constructed largely over what had been the old, two-lane road,” Abongwa said.

The $30 million expansion of the highway was needed to accommodate additional traffic in the area.