Positive COVID tests alter classes at Trevor-Wilmot

Third-grade students at Trevor-Wilmot Grade School in Trevor will move to in-home learning until Sept. 21, following positive COVID-19 tests, according to a letter issued to parents Monday by District Administrator Michelle Garven.

In the letter, Garven states that three third graders who were part of a previous close contact quarantine have had positive tests, along with two second-grade students.

One additional sixth-grade student and one in first grade also have been determined to have had close contact. Instructions on those students’ situations were to be sent to parents later Monday.

“We want to be immediately transparent so that our community has increased awareness of the situation,” the letter states.

In addition to the in-home learning for the third-grade class, those students and staff are being asked to self-quarantine until their return Sept. 21.

Students in any other grades at Trevor-Wilmot who have siblings in the third-grade group do not have to quarantine at this time and should still report to school, according to the district letter.