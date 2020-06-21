Positively Kenosha: Amanda Spaay

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Occupation: RN

Hometown: Pleasant Prairie

Current Residence: Kenosha

Tell us what you do to make a positive impact on the community: I am a clinic nurse, and I have many job functions behind the scenes for a couple doctors. I mostly talk to patients on the phone about health issues, refill medications, paperwork, and help the doctor in any way that I can to give great patient care.

What do you appreciate the most about Kenosha County? I love that it is expanding, with new companies and structures being built all the time. There are so many fun things to do, and great people to do them with.

Who inspires you, and why? My mom, Lisa, she is a CPA in Kenosha County and she has had it rough the last couple months with the extension of tax season and demands on her from businesses.

Tell us about the greatest life lesson you have learned so far: “Take things one thing at a time” has been my motto lately. No problem can be solved in a split second and takes patience. If I think about too many things or have a lot on my to do list, I get overwhelmed and don’t want to do it.