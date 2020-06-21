Positively Kenosha: Amanda Spaay

Occupation: RN
Hometown: Pleasant Prairie
Current Residence: Kenosha
Tell us what you do to make a positive impact on the community: I am a clinic nurse, and I have many job functions behind the scenes for a couple doctors. I mostly talk to patients on the phone about health issues, refill medications, paperwork, and help the doctor in any way that I can to give great patient care.
What do you appreciate the most about Kenosha County? I love that it is expanding, with new companies and structures being built all the time. There are so many fun things to do, and great people to do them with.
Who inspires you, and why? My mom, Lisa, she is a CPA in Kenosha County and she has had it rough the last couple months with the extension of tax season and demands on her from businesses.
Tell us about the greatest life lesson you have learned so far: “Take things one thing at a time” has been my motto lately. No problem can be solved in a split second and takes patience. If I think about too many things or have a lot on my to do list, I get overwhelmed and don’t want to do it.
What is the last good book you read or movie you’ve seen, and what did you appreciate about it? Frozen 2!! I actually loved that movie, a lot more than I suspected I would. I love the music, and I cried because it made me miss and appreciate the amazing sister bond that my sister and I have.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years? I want to travel as much as possible around the world, have a family with my fiancé, and live somewhere with a large yard for our dogs. I also will hopefully be working for myself as an RN then.
What would others be surprised to learn about you? I’ve wanted a lizard as a pet for awhile, but hopefully someday :)
What is the most adventurous thing you’ve done? Buy a house on my own when I was 24, there’s always something to do or fix.
If you could have dinner with any four other people (living or dead), whom would you invite and why? Lady Gaga, Sam Smith, Daniel Radcliffe, my grandma Betty. I’m a huge music fan, Lady Gaga is amazing, Sam Smith is funny and adorable. I love Harry Potter, and my grandma passed away on my 8th birthday so I have a lot of questions for her.
Tell us about your favorite teacher: My favorite teacher was Mrs. Taylor in high school, and she helped me fall in love with anatomy and physiology and to become the nurse I am today.
What is the best gift you’ve ever received, and what made it so special? My engagement ring on my birthday this year, it’s special in that it represents that my fiancé will always be there and will love me forever!
What would you do if you won $1 million? I would start/put it toward a business that helps homeless and underserved populations with healthcare needs. I would make sure my family is taken care of, build a tree house in Thailand, and probably get a Nissan 370z manual car.
