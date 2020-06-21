Positively Kenosha: Andria DeBaker

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Age: 35

Occupation: Nursing Operations

Hometown: Kenosha

Current Residence: Kenosha

Tell us what you do to make a positive impact on the community: I work at a local hospital, and seeing the great care provided to members of our community on a regular basis makes me so grateful. Although I’m not in direct patient care I serve those who are and I feel lucky to work side by side with them!

What do you appreciate the most about Kenosha County? Although Kenosha has grown significantly since I was a child, I still appreciate the hometown vibe it has to offer. I love the small businesses and running into someone you know whether it’s at the grocery store or downtown at Harbor Market.

Who inspires you, and why? My dad, as someone who has been surviving brain cancer for the last 12 years, his attitude to see the good and be grateful for the memories is truly amazing.

Tell us about the greatest life lesson you have learned so far: Having a positive attitude can make all the difference in the world and the way you look at it.