Positively Kenosha: Andria DeBaker

Age: 35
Occupation: Nursing Operations
Hometown: Kenosha
Current Residence: Kenosha
Tell us what you do to make a positive impact on the community: I work at a local hospital, and seeing the great care provided to members of our community on a regular basis makes me so grateful. Although I’m not in direct patient care I serve those who are and I feel lucky to work side by side with them!
What do you appreciate the most about Kenosha County? Although Kenosha has grown significantly since I was a child, I still appreciate the hometown vibe it has to offer. I love the small businesses and running into someone you know whether it’s at the grocery store or downtown at Harbor Market.
Who inspires you, and why? My dad, as someone who has been surviving brain cancer for the last 12 years, his attitude to see the good and be grateful for the memories is truly amazing.
Tell us about the greatest life lesson you have learned so far: Having a positive attitude can make all the difference in the world and the way you look at it.
What is the last good book you read or movie you’ve seen, and what did you appreciate about it? I’m currently reading Open Book by Jessica Simpson and I think it’s pretty telling that while things may seem put together on the outside, you never really know what someone is going through.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years? Enjoying life with my family here in Kenosha, hopefully with some vacations sprinkled in!
What would others be surprised to learn about you? I don’t like cheesecake.
What is the most adventurous thing you’ve done? Swam with sharks in the Dominican Republic.
If you could have dinner with any four other people (living or dead), whom would you invite and why? My grandpa, because I miss him and he was one of my favorite people, he was a great golfer and I think he’d really have an opinion about the game today. Ellen Degeneres, she’s hilarious and kind and I’d love to hear her thoughts on the world. Brett Favre, because I grew up watching him play on Sundays, and well, he’s Brett Favre!
Tell us about your favorite teacher: Sister Lucille, 8th grade, she was the best! Learning was fun and educational, she’ll always hold a special place in my heart.
What is the best gift you’ve ever received, and what made it so special? My son, Aksel. He brings joy to every day and seeing the world through the eyes of a child reminds me that kindness and love go a long way.
What would you do if you won $1 million? Invest some of it for a better retirement, donate some to those who need it more than I do, and buy something nice for the people I love.
