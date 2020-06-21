Positively Kenosha: Antonio Montemurro

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Age: 34

Occupation: Podiatrist

Hometown: Kenosha

Current Residence: Pleasant Prairie

Tell us what you do to make a positive impact on the community: I try to treat patients with compassion and understanding. I donate my time to youth sports as a coach and mentor to the kids. Always buy local. Donate my time through speaking engagements around the community on my specialty.

What do you appreciate the most about Kenosha County? The community connections. It is not like a big city like Chicago or New York, where people walk by and don’t say hello. We are connected deeper and seem to genuinely care about each other.

Who inspires you, and why? My mother. She came to America with a dream of making something of herself. She had all the potential to do whatever she wanted and she chose to be a stay at home mom. My mother put all she had into myself and my sister, and never thought twice about it. I inspire to live so selflessly and dedicate my life to serving the Lord and others around me.