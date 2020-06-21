Positively Kenosha: Antonio Montemurro

Age: 34
Occupation: Podiatrist
Hometown: Kenosha
Current Residence: Pleasant Prairie
Tell us what you do to make a positive impact on the community: I try to treat patients with compassion and understanding. I donate my time to youth sports as a coach and mentor to the kids. Always buy local. Donate my time through speaking engagements around the community on my specialty.
What do you appreciate the most about Kenosha County? The community connections. It is not like a big city like Chicago or New York, where people walk by and don’t say hello. We are connected deeper and seem to genuinely care about each other.
Who inspires you, and why? My mother. She came to America with a dream of making something of herself. She had all the potential to do whatever she wanted and she chose to be a stay at home mom. My mother put all she had into myself and my sister, and never thought twice about it. I inspire to live so selflessly and dedicate my life to serving the Lord and others around me.
Tell us about the greatest life lesson you have learned so far: I learned to take life as it comes, and “roll with the punches.” As a physician, specifically a surgeon, I will encounter a lot of people who use health care workers as their personal “punching bags.” They often take out their frustrations from their life on us, since we don’t fight back. I have learned to take it with “a grain of salt” and not personally, and try to see what they are going through, a lesson I use every day. Trying to empathize with another person will often help both sides communicate better and often come to a greater appreciation of each other. So basically, don’t take everything to heart, and try to see where someone else is coming from.
What is the last good book you read or movie you’ve seen, and what did you appreciate about it? “The Count of Monte Cristo.” I appreciate the patience exhibited by the main character in his pursuit of revenge.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years? I see myself working for Froedtert as a podiatrist still, teaching the next generation of physician.
What would others be surprised to learn about you? I am an inventor. I have been blessed to have invented and seen through the development of several medical devices used every day around the world for foot and ankle care. Working with orthopedic companies, I am on the development team looking for new ways to do surgery.
What is the most adventurous thing you’ve done? Martial arts. My best friend is a martial artist, and he got me into jiu jitsu and I am still new to the sport, but it’s an adventure every time I’m on the mats.
If you could have dinner with any four other people (living or dead), whom would you invite and why? Obviously this is all fictitious, but I will enjoy this one. First one is easy, Jesus. To even be in his presence would shake me to the core. Second, my grandmother who passed away. I would hope I made her proud of the man I’ve become. Third, my wife. There is no place I would go in my life and not want this beautiful, intelligent woman by my side, let alone a meal where there is Jesus. And finally, my dad, so he could see his mother again.
Tell us about your favorite teacher: My high school AP Biology teacher from Mary D. Bradford in 2004, Mrs. Greening. She became a teacher for her love of teaching, and it was very obvious. Investing her time beyond that of the “9-5” job, she taught me a love of science that I have within me to this day.
What is the best gift you’ve ever received, and what made it so special? The best gift I’ve ever received isn’t a material gift. It is a symbolic gift, which I feel we are all given, and we often take for granted. I have the gift, of salvation. My Lord and Savior Jesus Christ died for my sins, and although I am a sinner, I have the GIFT of salvation, which I alone could never merit.
What would you do if you won $1 million? I would first help those kids who are hungry. I pray daily for those that are homeless, scared, lonely, anxious, depressed and fighting their own internal demons. Those who are abused, those who poor, and even those who are ill. But I think the worst is those who are hungry. Let alone children who have done nothing to merit it. I have three children, and I would never want them to have the pains of no food for long periods of time, so taking away that feeling from them would be the first thing I’d do.
