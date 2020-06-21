Positively Kenosha: Cassie Lau

Where do you see yourself in 10 years? Hopefully right here, doing what I love, teaching/interacting with students.

What would others be surprised to learn about you? I come from a family with many educators among us but resisted the calling until the 2008 financial crisis. I was troubled by the negative view of the finance profession that the crisis perpetuated, and decided I wanted to help the next generation see the power for good in finance when done the right way.

What is the most adventurous thing you’ve done? I may be living it right now, moving from New York City to Kenosha, and changing my profession from deal maker/finance executive to teacher.

If you could have dinner with any four other people (living or dead), whom would you invite and why? Mahatma Gandhi, Jacinda Ardern, my mother and my daughter. All four were/are committed to social justice; Gandhi was amazingly brave and successful in employing non-violent protest; Arden is liked and admired by the people she is governing and handles crises well. I miss my mother and daughter and know they would enjoy each other and Gandhi and Arden.