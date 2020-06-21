Positively Kenosha: Erila Torres

Erika Torres
Age: 28
Occupation: Nurse
Hometown: Kenosha
Current Residence: Kenosha
Tell us what you do to make a positive impact on the community: I love working at the hospital and feeling fulfilled at the end of each shift. I love helping people feel better, and putting a smile on patients faces in their time of need especially during these times.
What do you appreciate the most about Kenosha County? I love that Kenosha is located right on Lake Michigan. I also really like that Kenosha is a small city and how cute downtown is during the summertime when it gets busy and the little shops are open.
Who inspires you, and why? I am inspired by the nurses I work with. Through these times I have never been more inspired by how dedicated people are and how much they care for their patients and the patient families who want to be at their bedside but are unable to due to the stay-at-home orders.
Tell us about the greatest life lesson you have learned so far: “Live now and appreciate your mistakes, but don’t repeat them.”
What is the last good book you read or movie you’ve seen, and what did you appreciate about it? I recently re-read “IT” for the second time by Stephen King an I really love how lost you can get in the story. The last movie I watched was Avengers—End Game.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years? I will hopefully be finished with my masters program, and have a few children. I also want to go back home to Texas.
What would others be surprised to learn about you? I hate avocados.
What is the most adventurous thing you’ve done? Climbing on the edge of the Grand Canyon, no regrets!
If you could have dinner with any four other people (living or dead), whom would you invite and why? I would want to have dinner with Tupac, Leonardo Decaprio, JFK, and Nelson Mandela
Tell us about your favorite teacher: My favorite teacher was my fifth grade teacher. He was with us during 9/11 and I just remember him going above and beyond at school that day to keep us calm and help us feel safe. I will never forget that day.
What is the best gift you’ve ever received, and what made it so special? The best gift I have ever received was my favorite necklace—a pair of angel wings given to me by a patient that I had to leave when I relocated to Wisconsin.
What would you do if you won $1 million? Pay off student debt, pay off any debts my parents might have, take my immediate family on a vacation, and buy a house. Then, invest!
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.