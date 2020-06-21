Positively Kenosha: Filomena Swartz

Age: 52
Occupation: Medical Office Specialist
Hometown: Kenosha
Current Residence: Kenosha
Tell us what you do to make a positive impact on the community: I run the Pizza Booth every year at my church’s annual festival (Holy Rosary) Financially, I am not in a position to donate nearly as much as I would like to my church. However, the booth is one of the festival’s largest money makers. I take pride in raising money for my lifelong parish.
What do you appreciate the most about Kenosha County? The opportunity it gave my family. My parents settled in Kenosha in the 1950s from Italy and were able to provide a good life for myself and my eight siblings through hard work. My father worked 38 years at American Motors and my mother was able to stay home and raise us all with family first mentality that still serves me well to this day.
Who inspires you, and why? My youngest brother, Dr Leonardo Montemurro. He is always willing to share his wisdom, intelligence, compassion, and education with all. He was voted Kenosha’s Best Doctor, two years in a row, so obviously, he inspires many...I consider him a very positive role model to the whole community.
Tell us about the greatest life lesson you have learned so far: Life is what is happening while you are too busy planning what you thought should be happening.... Thus, make the best of every day; otherwise you will run out of time.
What is the last good book you read or movie you’ve seen, and what did you appreciate about it? Movie “The 2 Popes.” I appreciated the chance to see how Pope Benedict stepped down in light of the scandal in the Catholic Church. There was much speculation as to why he did, and this film helped explain the situation.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years? Retired, living here in Kenosha enjoying my young grandson’s life.
What would others be surprised to learn about you? I am a trivia buff. I love Jeopardy. It helps keep my mind sharp.... I may not be good enough to compete on Jeopardy, but I sure have fun watching and playing along.
What is the most adventurous thing you’ve done? Flew to New York City alone, for two days of fun. I met my daughter there and we had a blast.
If you could have dinner with any four other people (living or dead), whom would you invite and why? My deceased mother, father and best friend. I would love a chance to hear their wisdom, unending words of support and humor-just one more time.
Tell us about your favorite teacher: Mr Roders in high school. He was so relatable, he spoke to his students as friends and always made sure everyone was engaged in the learning process. He taught both of my children also and they too felt the instant connection to someone larger than life. That is what makes a great educator.
What is the best gift you’ve ever received, and what made it so special? Becoming a grandmother. There is no greater joy than to see your child’s joy in becoming a parent. My mother used to describe being a Grandmother-as “double the love.” She was right. I was a young mother and I thought the birth of my daughter was God’s greatest gift. I stood corrected on 12-16-16, when Luke Brian Schoettler was born. He has forever changed so many lives.
What would you do if you won $1 million? Make sure both of my children were taken care of financially. If they could both own homes and not have mortgages or any other debt over their heads-it would be my greatest gift I could give them both.
