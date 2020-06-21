Positively Kenosha: Filomena Swartz

Tell us about the greatest life lesson you have learned so far: Life is what is happening while you are too busy planning what you thought should be happening.... Thus, make the best of every day; otherwise you will run out of time.

What is the last good book you read or movie you’ve seen, and what did you appreciate about it? Movie “The 2 Popes.” I appreciated the chance to see how Pope Benedict stepped down in light of the scandal in the Catholic Church. There was much speculation as to why he did, and this film helped explain the situation.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years? Retired, living here in Kenosha enjoying my young grandson’s life.

What would others be surprised to learn about you? I am a trivia buff. I love Jeopardy. It helps keep my mind sharp.... I may not be good enough to compete on Jeopardy, but I sure have fun watching and playing along.

What is the most adventurous thing you’ve done? Flew to New York City alone, for two days of fun. I met my daughter there and we had a blast.