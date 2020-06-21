Positively Kenosha: John Lynn

Age: 48
Occupation: Sales and Service technician for Meredith Culligan water
Current Residence: Kenosha
Tell us what you do to make a positive impact on the community: (1) Director of the Doctors of physical therapy holiday classic. Having this classic at Carthage College where the kids can showcase their talents while being supported by their family and friends around the holiday season. (2) Also coaching my entire life since the age of 18. From soccer, baseball, basketball and football at Tremper High School, I try to make the kids believe In themselves, believe in me, while trying to put them in the best spot possible to be successful on and off the field. (3) Being a part of starting the Kenosha Softball Hall of Fame To bring back all the guys on championship Sunday to just hang out have an adult beverage and recognize some of the greats that have paved the path of what was once one of the best recreational sports in this town.
What do you appreciate the most about Kenosha County? I appreciate the re-emerging downtown lakefront area being one of the areas for car shows, festivals, the tall ships, the Fourth of July fireworks, Or even just to take a bike ride.
Who inspires you, and why? My Mother Alice Sterc. Being a single mom raising two sons on her own, while working and retiring after 38 years at Abbott Lab, showed her dedication to us as well as her profession. I asked her what her biggest accomplishment was after retiring and her answer was, “To work harder for her Kids Each and every day.” So that tells me it wasn’t all about her even though it was. She had very strong Catholic background and just was the most down to earth loving kinda by the book mother you would want. Phenomenal cook.
Tell us about the greatest life lesson you have learned so far: Second chances. Everybody deserves it in certain ways. I got a second chance in certain areas and it made me a better person, dad and husband. It takes a great wife to make a a better husband.
What is the last good book you read or movie you’ve seen, and what did you appreciate about it? “Quincy.” It was a story about Quincy Jones and where he came from in a very racial era. And how he accomplished so much and was willing to do whatever it took to be the best jazz bighorn band/ producer ever. And nobody was going to tell him “no.” All the work and effort that he put in also comes with real-life responsibilities to his family and his health. That taught me to work hard but also to cherish and love the ones most important to you
Where do you see yourself in 10 years? Close to retirement LOL. I want to be a snowbird and get out toward Saint Pete Beach FL.
What would others be surprised to learn about you? That I love old fashions
What is the most adventurous thing you’ve done? In Puerto Vallarta in the jungle I went zip lining and it was way up in the air. After we got done we saw an aquarium with a tarantula in it and it said fear factor. I turned on my wife and said if I would let a crawl on my face you would have to do it and she agreed, and we both did it. But would never do it again
If you could have dinner with any four other people (living or dead), whom would you invite and why? My Grandpa George Kostrewa, my Grandma Helen Kostrewa and both my Grandpa and Grandma Lynn. So I can pick there brain of their family and their parents to learn more about myself and our heritage, being that my grandpa was from Russia and my grandma was from Poland.
Tell us about your favorite teacher: N/A
What is the best gift you’ve ever received, and what made it so special? The birth of all of my kids
What would you do if you won $1 million? Buy that vacation property in Saint Pete Beach. Lol
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.