Positively Kenosha: John Lynn

Tell us about the greatest life lesson you have learned so far: Second chances. Everybody deserves it in certain ways. I got a second chance in certain areas and it made me a better person, dad and husband. It takes a great wife to make a a better husband.

What is the last good book you read or movie you’ve seen, and what did you appreciate about it? “Quincy.” It was a story about Quincy Jones and where he came from in a very racial era. And how he accomplished so much and was willing to do whatever it took to be the best jazz bighorn band/ producer ever. And nobody was going to tell him “no.” All the work and effort that he put in also comes with real-life responsibilities to his family and his health. That taught me to work hard but also to cherish and love the ones most important to you

Where do you see yourself in 10 years? Close to retirement LOL. I want to be a snowbird and get out toward Saint Pete Beach FL.

What would others be surprised to learn about you? That I love old fashions