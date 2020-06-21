Positively Kenosha: Keith Wordell

Tell us about your favorite teacher. Mrs. Jean Lamphear was my first-grade teacher back at Trinity Ev. Lutheran School in Brillion. She was amazing in the many ways she found to inspire me and my classmates to learn new things. Even after these 51 years have passed, I remember the way she taught us to correctly pronounce the letter “L.” Mrs. Lamphear inspired us in science by taking the whole class to her house to watch an Apollo rocket liftoff. She also helped us memorize Bible passages and hymns to sing in church. I still remember those songs. She was the first person who made me want to become a teacher.

What is the best gift you’ve ever received, and what made it so special? The Lord has granted me a wonderful wife and five children who tolerate my crazy passion for teaching band. That is a most amazing gift I have received. But, if this question is about an object, I will always remember the fish cleaning knife my grandpa gave me when I was 10. It was the one he liked to use, and he would sometimes share it with me to clean fish with him. The present wasn’t a big show, not all wrapped up or anything. He just gave it to me by the back door of his house, and he said I could have it “now that I was big enough to stand at the counter.” I still have the knife, and it’s a great memory of my Grandpa Krizenesky and our times together.

What would you do if you won $1 million? Hmm. That’s a crazy thought, since I’m not one to enter contests. I suppose I’d have to split it up a bit. I’d want to share the money with my children, so they’d get some, and I’d give some to the schools I’ve taught at over the years. I guess I’d splurge a bit on something I’ve always wanted, a Ford Mustang. And, if I do that, I’d splurge on my wife’s dream vehicle too. She’s always wanted to have one of those open-air, convertible Jeeps. Then there’s that dream of flying in an actual P-51 Mustang fighter plane from World War II. I saw an ad that said a person could pay something like $2,000 for a 30-minute ride. I’d probably pay way more than that to stay up a whole lot longer!

