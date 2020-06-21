Positively Kenosha: Mark Olsen

Age: 73
Occupation: Semi-Retired. Golf Coach
Hometown: Pleasant Prairie
Current Residence: Pleasant Prairie
Tell us what you do to make a positive impact on the community: My limited contributions are all involved in promoting golf and running tournaments for golfers of all ages.
What do you appreciate the most about Kenosha County? I have lived here my entire life and I appreciate the friendliness of the residents of Kenosha County
Who inspires you, and why? I am inspired by those people who approach problem solving with positive solutions.
Tell us about the greatest life lesson you have learned so far: Do your best to treat all people with kindness. It’s my hope that this approach will spread.
What is the last good book you read or movie you’ve seen, and what did you appreciate about it? “The Shack.” It helped me understand more about Christianity.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years? I hope that I’m still alive and playing golf somewhere.
What would others be surprised to learn about you? I have an old Ford Tractor to cut the weeds behind my house.
What is the most adventurous thing you’ve done? I am pretty risk adverse. Maybe it would be traveling to Iceland to play golf and do some sight-seeing
If you could have dinner with any four other people (living or dead), whom would you invite and why? Jerry Reinsdorf — owner of White Sox and Bulls. He seems like a very loyal person. Sam Snead — I think he would have some great stories to tell. My two grandfathers—-they both passed away when I was very young, so I would like to talk with them and learn about their early lives.
Tell us about your favorite teacher: Dorm Grams. He was my basketball and golf coach in high school. He made these two activities very enjoyable for me.
What is the best gift you’ve ever received, and what made it so special? A thank you letter from members of my golf team. Their comments expressing their appreciation for what I did for them made it one of my most prized possession.
What would you do if you won $1 million? Invest it and try to turn it into $2 million.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.