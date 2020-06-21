Positively Kenosha: Mark Olsen

What would others be surprised to learn about you? I have an old Ford Tractor to cut the weeds behind my house.

What is the most adventurous thing you’ve done? I am pretty risk adverse. Maybe it would be traveling to Iceland to play golf and do some sight-seeing

If you could have dinner with any four other people (living or dead), whom would you invite and why? Jerry Reinsdorf — owner of White Sox and Bulls. He seems like a very loyal person. Sam Snead — I think he would have some great stories to tell. My two grandfathers—-they both passed away when I was very young, so I would like to talk with them and learn about their early lives.

Tell us about your favorite teacher: Dorm Grams. He was my basketball and golf coach in high school. He made these two activities very enjoyable for me.

What is the best gift you’ve ever received, and what made it so special? A thank you letter from members of my golf team. Their comments expressing their appreciation for what I did for them made it one of my most prized possession.

What would you do if you won $1 million? Invest it and try to turn it into $2 million.

