Positively Kenosha: Michele Linders

Age: 57
Occupation: Project Liaison/Administrative Assistant-Jockey Being Family Foundation
Hometown: Kenosha
Current Residence: Kenosha
Tell us what you do to make a positive impact on the community: I try to attend local events in the area to support the community. I have recently joined the Jockey Being Family Foundation and am looking forward to having more involvement in the local community thru the foundation.
What do you appreciate the most about Kenosha County? Kenosha has a great park system and I try to enjoy it as much as possible. I love going for walks along the lake, it is very calming to me. Away from the lake I enjoy the Biergarten at Pets, that is always a great time.
Who inspires you, and why? My parents have been my inspiration. They have both been gone for quite a while but I always think about how hard they both worked to give my sisters (I have three) and I a good education and work ethic. I have been involved in my son’s school when he was school age and now with the Jockey Foundation, I get to be involved with families and really make a difference. I find this very personally rewarding.
Tell us about the greatest life lesson you have learned so far: You get what you give. I think we all need to
What is the last good book you read or movie you’ve seen, and what did you appreciate about it? My book club read “The Woman in the Window” by A.J. Finn. I liked this book because it reminded me of the Hitchcock movie “Rear Window”- one of my favorites.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years? Hopefully in 10 years I will be retired and enjoying a slower-paced life. Maybe volunteer somewhere. I can’t envision living anywhere else.
What would others be surprised to learn about you? I try my hand at painting with acrylics. It’s a lot of fun to hang some of my paintings around my house and at the office.
What is the most adventurous thing you’ve done? I’m not very adventurous normally but went on a helicopter ride in Pigeon Forge, Tenn., a couple of years ago on a family vacation. I’m not a fan of heights but it was very fun and scenic.
If you could have dinner with any four other people (living or dead), whom would you invite and why? Eleanor and Franklin Roosevelt — I recently watched the PBS documentary on them and they accomplished so much for this country, I would like to know some strategies we could use today. Alfred Hitchcock and Omar Shariff — I love old movies and would love to hear stories about their experiences.
Tell us about your favorite teacher: Mrs. Safransky, third grade at St Peter’s- I have very fond memories of her. She was very soft spoken, always caring and a great teacher.
What is the best gift you’ve ever received, and what made it so special? I’m going to say my husband and son are my best gift. I can’t imagine what my life would be like without either of them.
What would you do if you won $1 million? I would just live a comfortable life with my family and friends.
