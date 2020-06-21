Positively Kenosha: Michele Linders

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Age: 57

Occupation: Project Liaison/Administrative Assistant-Jockey Being Family Foundation

Hometown: Kenosha

Current Residence: Kenosha

Tell us what you do to make a positive impact on the community: I try to attend local events in the area to support the community. I have recently joined the Jockey Being Family Foundation and am looking forward to having more involvement in the local community thru the foundation.

What do you appreciate the most about Kenosha County? Kenosha has a great park system and I try to enjoy it as much as possible. I love going for walks along the lake, it is very calming to me. Away from the lake I enjoy the Biergarten at Pets, that is always a great time.

Who inspires you, and why? My parents have been my inspiration. They have both been gone for quite a while but I always think about how hard they both worked to give my sisters (I have three) and I a good education and work ethic. I have been involved in my son’s school when he was school age and now with the Jockey Foundation, I get to be involved with families and really make a difference. I find this very personally rewarding.