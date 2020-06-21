Positively Kenosha: Ray Arbet

Age: 59
Occupation: Kenosha County Director—Public Works & Development Services,
Hometown: Kenosha
Current Residence: Wheatland
Tell us what you do to make a positive impact on the community: We continue to work toward developing a culture in Kenosha County DPW that emphasizes the pursuit of continuous improvement and strategies that cost-effectively improve our community’s infrastructure and quality of life.
What do you appreciate the most about Kenosha County? The diversity of recreational, educational, arts and culinary pursuits available in our community. Also, being a “car-guy”, I appreciate our automobile-centric history and attend as many of our local car shows as I can.
Who inspires you, and why? Anyone that’s engaged in the real work necessary to make their piece of the world a bit more positive, respectful and better-functioning. Specific folks: Abraham Lincoln, Black Elk, Dalai Lama, Mother Teresa, Gandhi, MLK and Winston Churchill. All of them pursued a life of personal education and improvement—and used their abilities to act often against conventional wisdom and long-odds to move the world to better place.
Tell us about the greatest life lesson you have learned so far: 1. We tend to project in others what we see in ourselves. 2. We tend to look at the speck in our brother’s eye, but fail to see the plank in our own.
What is the last good book you read or movie you’ve seen, and what did you appreciate about it? 1491. It’s a book that outlines the science and archaeology that now sheds light on how populous, sophisticated and advanced North and South American native cultures were prior to Europeans arriving. Pretty much everything we learned in grade school appears to be debatable based on the science—fascinating.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years? Perhaps consulting in manufacturing and architectural/civil-engineering industries, traveling, bass-fishing, restoring vintage German cars, learning to play the guitar and hopefully goofing off with some grand kids (hint to our kids, let’s get it going).
What would others be surprised to learn about you? I’ve done total restorations of vintage American, British and German cars, built a number of authentic Native-American bows, read the Torah, Koran, Bible and Bhagavad Gita and love the Simpsons, Family Guy and King of the Hill.
What is the most adventurous thing you’ve done? In 2013 I participated in a 75-mile back-packing adventure through the Rocky Mountains with my youngest son. Got to test myself physically, mentally and spiritually while getting the opportunity to experience some of the most beautiful natural environments our country offers. It was life-changing.
If you could have dinner with any four other people (living or dead), whom would you invite and why? Thomas Jefferson, Seth MacFarlane, Bruce Lee, Buddy Guy, Albert Einstein (I’d need the 5)—is any explanation really needed?
Tell us about your favorite teacher. Mrs. Gordon, Paris Grade School. She was hardcore, demanding but always fair. I still remember when the Magna Carta was signed.
What is the best gift you’ve ever received, and what made it so special? Gift combo from my wife Marla for my 40th birthday. A scrapbook she made of my first 40 years of life and a gift certificate to the Skip Barber Racing School at Road America (real race-cars on a real race track—it was raining, I only crashed once). What a blast!
What would you do if you won $1 million? Probably do a bit of traveling, buy a ‘73 Porsche 911 RS and donate the balance to humanitarian, arts, religious and educational charities.
