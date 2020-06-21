Positively Kenosha: Ray Arbet

Tell us about the greatest life lesson you have learned so far: 1. We tend to project in others what we see in ourselves. 2. We tend to look at the speck in our brother’s eye, but fail to see the plank in our own.

What is the last good book you read or movie you’ve seen, and what did you appreciate about it? 1491. It’s a book that outlines the science and archaeology that now sheds light on how populous, sophisticated and advanced North and South American native cultures were prior to Europeans arriving. Pretty much everything we learned in grade school appears to be debatable based on the science—fascinating.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years? Perhaps consulting in manufacturing and architectural/civil-engineering industries, traveling, bass-fishing, restoring vintage German cars, learning to play the guitar and hopefully goofing off with some grand kids (hint to our kids, let’s get it going).

What would others be surprised to learn about you? I’ve done total restorations of vintage American, British and German cars, built a number of authentic Native-American bows, read the Torah, Koran, Bible and Bhagavad Gita and love the Simpsons, Family Guy and King of the Hill.