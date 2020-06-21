Positively Kenosha: Sudip Ringwala

What is the last good book you read or movie you’ve seen, and what did you appreciate about it? Brain Briefs. I liked to learn about different ways of thinking and using tools to continue to build relationships.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years? Continuing to work as an allergist in Kenosha while potentially opening a second location in Racine or Oak Creek.

What would others be surprised to learn about you? Even though I am always on the go, I like to sit back and relax when on the lake in a boat or jet ski.

What is the most adventurous thing you’ve done? Cliff diving in Mexico or maybe skydiving in Arizona.

If you could have dinner with any four other people (living or dead), whom would you invite and why? My family. Because I can never stop having fun with them.

Tell us about your favorite teacher: My favorite teacher is my children. They teach me to live in the moment and cherish my time with them.