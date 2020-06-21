Positively Kenosha: Sudip Ringwala

Sudip Ringwala
Age: 37
Occupation: Allergist
Hometown: Oshkosh
Current Residence: Franklin
Tell us what you do to make a positive impact on the community: We are helping people find a safe place to have allergy visits and taking extra care to avoid over exposure to patients. We do this by offering telemedicine during the coronavirus. In addition, I educate community members about allergies, asthma, and other medical issues through community talks.
What do you appreciate the most about Kenosha County? The natural trails and paths to walk outside all around the county. I also like the mom and pop feel to many of the local restaurants.
Who inspires you, and why? I am inspired by my physician colleagues to meet the challenge of coronavirus. I am proud to be part of the fight to get and keep our community healthy at all stages of life.
Tell us about the greatest life lesson you have learned so far: To live everyday to the fullest. We never know when things will change. Take advantage of this time to spend time with family.
What is the last good book you read or movie you’ve seen, and what did you appreciate about it? Brain Briefs. I liked to learn about different ways of thinking and using tools to continue to build relationships.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years? Continuing to work as an allergist in Kenosha while potentially opening a second location in Racine or Oak Creek.
What would others be surprised to learn about you? Even though I am always on the go, I like to sit back and relax when on the lake in a boat or jet ski.
What is the most adventurous thing you’ve done? Cliff diving in Mexico or maybe skydiving in Arizona.
If you could have dinner with any four other people (living or dead), whom would you invite and why? My family. Because I can never stop having fun with them.
Tell us about your favorite teacher: My favorite teacher is my children. They teach me to live in the moment and cherish my time with them.
What is the best gift you’ve ever received, and what made it so special? My parents used to take me on different experiences for vacation when I was growing up. I think learning about different cultures and ways of life was very special.
What would you do if you won $1 million? Continue working as I have as a doctor in Kenosha. Maybe start a retail business.
