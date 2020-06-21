Positively Kenosha: Tracey Keckler

What is the last good book you read or movie you’ve seen, and what did you appreciate about it? I recently read “Tuesday’s With Morrie” again. The book helped me remember to slow down and find the good in those around me.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years? I am hoping to still be teaching in Kenosha Unified and making a difference in some one’s life.

What would others be surprised to learn about you? Before coming to Kenosha Unified, I was a middle school/ high school German teacher in Menasha.

What is the most adventurous thing you’ve done? When I was 25, I backpacked through Europe with my younger brothers. We were gone three weeks, and had the time of our lives.