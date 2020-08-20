Postal worker cited for trespassing at Post Office after refusing to follow mask rules

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Kenosha postal worker was escorted out of the Kenosha Post Office Wednesday after he refused to wear a mask while working in the building. He then returned to the building Thursday despite being suspended and continued to attempt to work without a mask.

The Post Office signed a complaint against him for trespassing, according to Kenosha Police Lt. Joe Nosalik. The man received a municipal citation for trespassing and police recommended that he be charged for violating the state’s mask order related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A spokesman for the Post Office said he could not comment on the incident, referring questions to the Postal Inspection Service, which handles investigations for the agency. The office could not be reached for comment.

According to Nosalik, police were first called to the post office Wednesday after the postal worker refused to comply with his work supervisors who said he needed to wear a mask inside the building and then refused to leave work. He was escorted from the building Wednesday but not cited.

When the man returned to work Thursday despite being told by superiors that he could not come back to the building, Post Office employees again called police when the man refused to leave. He was cited Thursday.

