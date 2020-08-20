Postal worker cited for trespassing at Post Office after refusing to follow mask rules

×
Kenosha Police Department
A Kenosha postal worker was escorted out of the Kenosha Post Office Wednesday after he refused to wear a mask while working in the building. He then returned to the building Thursday despite being suspended and continued to attempt to work without a mask.
The Post Office signed a complaint against him for trespassing, according to Kenosha Police Lt. Joe Nosalik. The man received a municipal citation for trespassing and police recommended that he be charged for violating the state’s mask order related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A spokesman for the Post Office said he could not comment on the incident, referring questions to the Postal Inspection Service, which handles investigations for the agency. The office could not be reached for comment.
According to Nosalik, police were first called to the post office Wednesday after the postal worker refused to comply with his work supervisors who said he needed to wear a mask inside the building and then refused to leave work. He was escorted from the building Wednesday but not cited.
When the man returned to work Thursday despite being told by superiors that he could not come back to the building, Post Office employees again called police when the man refused to leave. He was cited Thursday.
WEATHER FEATURE
World Water Day is the perfect time to celebrate Lake Michigan, home to our iconic red lighthouse and the source for our clean, safe drinking water.
Kenosha News File Photo
ambrose4
Above, the sun rises slowly over Lake Michigan’s dark, churning waters off the Kenosha lakeshore on a recent morning. At top, the tall ship the Red Witch sits at its moorings alongside the Kenosha Harbor.
ambrose4
PHOTO BY AMY AMBROSE
kdisinwater
This image was taken by a Kenosha couple of local teens in swimming attire on the north pier who were seen jumping several times into Lake Michigan on Friday.
SUBMITTED PHOTO
Feature photo
Shrouded by fog
Fog on Lake Michigan Wednesday partially obscures the Red Witch, a reproduction of an early 19th century Great Lakes schooner that regulary cruises the local coastline and is homeported in Kenosha.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY BILL SIEL
1246627.jpg
1246627
The Thomas family enjoying an early evening walk down by the Kenosha pier on Lake Michigan (Jake, Camryn, Samantha and Darin)
Submitted by Taylor Thomas
fishing
Casting for a bite, Tyler Niemeyer of St. Charles, Minn., makes his way back to shore to change lures while fishing Lake Michigan off the Pike River. Fishing columnist Bill Kloster believes the bite around town from the shoreline at Lake Michigan, although presently bleak, has the potential of providing “extra angling excitement that keeps fishermen awake at night.”
fishing
KENOSHA NEWS FILE PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Kiteboarding
Brian Erwin, of Kenosha, get his foil-equipped board out of the water while kiteboarding near the Pennoyer Park Sesquicentennial Band Shell on Lake Michigan.
Kiteboarding
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTOs BY KEVIN POIRIER
Kiteboarding
Brian Erwin, of Kenosha, get his foil-equipped board out of the water while kiteboarding off of the Pennoyer Sesquicentennial Band Shell on Lake Michigan.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY KEVIN POIRIER
Behind the Lens - Kiteboarding
Brian Erwin, of Kenosha, get his foil-equipped board out of the water while kiteboarding off of the Pennoyer Sesquicentennial Band Shell on Lake Michigan. When I headed to the lakefront to take photos of him in actino, I packed our longest lens, a 400 mm and brought a converter as I was expecting him to be out on the lake. To my surprise, he stayed pretty close to the shore and I found myself with a little too much of a zoom. This photograph filled the entire frame of the camera.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY KEVIN POIRIER
Kiteboarding
Charles Matalonis Jr., of Kenosha, starts his kiteboard from the beach by the Pennoyer Park Sesquicentennial Band Shell on Lake Michigan.
Kiteboarding
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY KEVIN POIRIER
WEATHER FEATURE
Some peace of mind
“I like open space. I don’t see the end of it, so that gives me peace of mind,” said John Kramarz as he fished at the Pike River outlet into Lake Michigan at Pennoyer Park on Sunday.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY BRIAN PASSINO
STANDALONE WEATHER FEATURE
A wild ride on the Lake Michigan waters
A kiteboarder plays in the waves along Simmons Island on Thursday. It won’t be much warmer today, despite mostly sunny skies in the forecast. Winds will be easterly from 10 to 20 mph today, and waves on the lake will be from 5 to 9 feet high. For more on the lake boating advisory and the AccuWeather forecast, see Page A12.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Red Witch
Andrew Sadock, owner/captain of the Red Witch, oversees the dry dock procedure from the bow last fall at Southport Marina. The 77-foot double-masted schooner served 3,232 customers over summer 2017 in Kenosha. It is back in Lake Michigan this year and the ship will lead the procession of the Tall Ships Festival back to Kenosha in 2019.
KENOSHA NEWS FILE PHOTO BY BILL SIEL
weather photos
Another home game postponement for Kingfish
Kenosha Kingfish grounds crew members Nathan Hansen, left, and Drew Dyer (grandson of Kingfish manager Duffy Dyer and son of hitting coach Brian Dyer) fill in a muddy infield patch at Simmons Field on Wednesday afternoon. Wet field conditions delayed the midday game against the Lakeshore Chinooks before it was eventually postponed. It will be made up July 3 at 4:05 p.m. as the first game of a doubleheader consisting of two seven-inning games. Wednesday was the second consecutive day the Kingfish had a home contest postponed after rain washed out Tuesday night’s tilt against the Wisconsin Woodchucks. That will be made up Aug. 2 at Simmons as part of a doubleheader starting at 4:30 p.m.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY BILL SIEL
