POW/MIA chair dedicated at Kenosha County Center
POW/MIA chair dedicated at Kenosha County Center

A POW/MIA Honor Chair was dedicated Friday in the commons area at the KEnosha County Center, located at the intersection of highways 45 and 50. The memorial, donated by Chapter 2 of the Wisconsin Branch of Rolling Thunder® Inc., is intended to serve as a permanent reminder of these veterans’ sacrifice.

It is the second POW/MIA Honor Chair to be located in Kenosha County government facilities. The first, in the lobby outside of the County Executive’s Office and the County Board Chambers on the third floor of the county Administration Building, debuted last September.

The Chair of Honor is a perpetually empty chair, left open for those who have not returned from service.

“As of Aug. 21, 2019, the Department of Defense still lists 81,641 service members and associated civilians as being unaccounted for – missing in action – from World War II to the present,” said Steve Tindall, of Chapter 2 of the Wisconsin Branch of Rolling Thunder Inc. “This number is only slightly less than the total population of the City of Kenosha and also represents the hundreds of thousands of family members who will never receive closure for their loved ones.”

