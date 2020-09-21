POW/MIA chair dedicated at Kenosha County Center

×
Members of Rolling Thunder Chapter 2 Wisconsin pose alongside the new POW/MIA Chair of Honor in the lobby of the Kenosha County Center in Bristol. The chair, donated by the chapter, was dedicated in a ceremony on Friday.
Photo right: The new POW/MIA Remembrance Chair that was set up at the Kenosha County Center on Friday. The Chair of Honor is a perpetually empty chair, left open for those who have not returned from service.
Steve Tindall of Rolling Thunder Wisconsin Chapter 2 serves as the master of ceremonies at the POW/MIA Remembrance Chair dedication ceremony Friday afternoon at the Kenosha County Center.
Laurens Vellekoop of Pleasant Prairie speaks on his experiences as a Gulf War Prisoner of War.
A POW/MIA Honor Chair was dedicated Friday in the commons area at the KEnosha County Center, located at the intersection of highways 45 and 50. The memorial, donated by Chapter 2 of the Wisconsin Branch of Rolling Thunder® Inc., is intended to serve as a permanent reminder of these veterans’ sacrifice.
It is the second POW/MIA Honor Chair to be located in Kenosha County government facilities. The first, in the lobby outside of the County Executive’s Office and the County Board Chambers on the third floor of the county Administration Building, debuted last September.
The Chair of Honor is a perpetually empty chair, left open for those who have not returned from service.
“As of Aug. 21, 2019, the Department of Defense still lists 81,641 service members and associated civilians as being unaccounted for – missing in action – from World War II to the present,” said Steve Tindall, of Chapter 2 of the Wisconsin Branch of Rolling Thunder Inc. “This number is only slightly less than the total population of the City of Kenosha and also represents the hundreds of thousands of family members who will never receive closure for their loved ones.”
Roy Beals Sr., a three-time past commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Junker-Ball Post 1865, properly disposes of a flag by burning after the VFW held a flag retirement ceremony on Veterans Day Monday. Beals said the VFW receives thousands of flags a year for disposal.
Tim Green reads the names of the fallen in Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan as the Kenosha Area Vietnam Veterans stages a Veterans Day service at Library Park on Monday.
Boots and an American flag stand in snow during the Kenosha Area Vietnam Veterans’ Veterans Day service at Library Park on Monday.
Phillip Morris places the flag at the start of the Veterans Day service at the American Legion Paul Herrick Post 21Monday.
Phillip Morris, left, places the flag while Air Force veteran Crystal Carter, right , vice commander of American Legion Paul Herrick Post 21, leads the Veterans Day service at the post Monday.
Amy Visintainer places poppies in remembrance of the fallen during a Veterans Day service at the American Legion Paul Herrick Post 21 Monday.
Amy Visintainer places poppies in remembrance of the fallen during a Veterans Day service on Monday.
Members of the Kenosha Area Vietnam Veterans Honor Guard stand at attention while “Taps” is played during a Veterans Day service at the American Legion Paul Herrick Post 21 Monday.
Amy Visintainer places poppies in remembrance of the fallen during a Veterans Day service at the American Legion Paul Herrick Post 21 Monday.
Kenosha County casualties in Iraq and Afghanistan are listed during the Kenosha Area Vietnam Veterans ' Veterans Day service at Library Park on Monday.
Air Force veteran Crystal Carter, left , vice commander of American Legion Paul Herrick Post 21, and Tom Visintaine Sr., right, confer before the start of the Veterans Day service at the post Monday. A portrait of Paul Herrick, a Marine killed on the U.S.S. Arizona at Pearl Harbor, hangs on the wall behind them.
Air Force veteran Crystal Carter, left , vice commander of American Legion Paul Herrick Post 21, and Tom Visintaine Sr., right, confer before the start of the Veterans Day service at the post Monday. A portrait of Paul Herrick, a Marine killed on the U.S.S. Arizona at Pearl Harbor, hangs on the wall behind them.
The “Battlefield Cross,” a helmet, rifle and boots forming a memorial to a fallen soldier, is set up at the Veterans Day service in Pleasant Prairie.
Tom Visintainer Sr. salutes as the national anthem is played during a Veterans Day memorial service at Terwall Terrace at Lake Andrea in Pleasant Prairie on Sunday.
Veterans Day memorial service at Terwall Terrace at Lake Andrea in Pleasant Prairie on Sunday.
People attend the Veterans Day memorial service at Terwall Terrace at Lake Andrea in Pleasant Prairie on Sunday.
Pleasant Prairie Police Honor Guard brings the colors in during the Veterans Day memorial service at Terwall Terrace at Lake Andrea in Pleasant Prairie on Sunday.
A moment of silence is observed during a Veterans Day memorial service at Terwall Terrace at Lake Andrea in Pleasant Prairie on Sunday.
Dick Stader, senior executive officer of Navy Club Ship 40, holds up a copy of the program for the annual Veterans Day Commemorative Celebration on Saturday at the Civil War Museum.
Veterans Day
A standing-room-only crowd showed its appreciation at the annual Veterans Day Commemorative Celebration on Saturday at the Civil War Museum.
A video board showcases the veterans appearing in the panel discussion at Christian Life School's 15th annual Veterans Day Celebration on Friday at Journey Church, 10700 75th St.
A panel discussion featuring U.S. Army Ranger Master Sgt. Frank Gott, U.S. Army Master Sgt. James Benton and U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jeremiah Nordlund highlighted Christian Life School's 15th annual Veterans Day Celebration on Friday at Journey Church, 10700 75th St.
Military veterans fill the stage for Christian Life School’s 15th annual Veterans Day Celebration on Friday at Journey Church, 10700 75th St.
U.S. Army veteran Gary Whitrock, far left, who served from 1971-73, joins other veterans in the pledge of allegiance during an assembly at Jeffery Elementary School Wednesday.
Thank you for your service
U.S. Marine Corps veteran Gerald Wilcoxon, fourth from from left, who served from 1969-70, enters with other veterans to applause from schoolchildren during an assembly at Jeffery Elementary School Wednesday. Wilcoxon’s granddaughter attends the school. Many schools throughout the Kenosha area have or will be hosting programs to honor veterans. A list of some local ceremonies planned in recognition of Veterans Day is on Page A5.
Kerry Sporer, top left, walks with U.S. Navy veteran Edward Johnson, who smiles as he enters a veterans assembly at Jeffery Elementary School on Nov. 6, 2019. Johnson said he served in the 1950’s, “Which was right after they clipped the sails off of the ships.”
Jeffery Elementary School fourth-grader Mya Fugate reads during an assembly honoring veterans at the school on Wednesday.
Veterans assembly at Jeffery Elementary School Wednesday.
U.S. Navy veteran Bill Valenti, left, U.S. Army veteran Gary Whitrock and U.S. Marine Corps veteran Gerald Wilcoxon, right, attend a veterans assembly at Jeffery Elementary School Wednesday. They all have grandchildren that attend the school.
Homeless Veterans Stand Down and Veterans Celebration
Naval Station Great Lakes jazz combo members Victor Martinez, left, and Sara Figueroa, second from right, perform with other musicians. Kenosha County Division of Veterans’ Services annual Homeless Veterans Stand Down and Veteran’s Celebration was held at the Kenosha County Job Center on Saturday.
Navy veterans,including HMC Justin Chism, second from left, DCCS Andrae Sutherland, CSCS Jermaine Collier, and QMC AAron Martinez, stand for the Navy anthem. Kenosha County Division of Veterans' Services annual Homeless Veterans Stand Down and Veteran's Celebration was held at the Kenosha County Job Center on Saturday.
Kennon Bannon, second from right, receives an ovation on behalf of the LDS Charities, whose donation helped to fund the event. Kenosha County Division of Veterans' Services annual Homeless Veterans Stand Down and Veteran's Celebration was held at the Kenosha County Job Center on Saturday.
Navy veteran Dick Stader smiles after he received a flag during a presentation. The Kenosha County Division of Veterans Services; annual Homeless Veterans Stand Down and Veteran’s Celebration was held at the Kenosha County Job Center on Saturday.
Major General James H. Mukoyama, U.S. Army retired, was the keynote speaker. Kenosha County Division of Veterans' Services annual Homeless Veterans Stand Down and Veteran's Celebration was held at the Kenosha County Job Center on Saturday.
A flag and a hug
Ali Nelson, left, director of the Kenosha County Division of Veterans Services, hugs Navy veteran Dick Stader, right, after he received a flag during a presentation. Kenosha County Division of Veterans’ Services annual Homeless Veterans Stand Down and Veteran’s Celebration was held at the Kenosha County Job Center on Saturday.
Veteran Joe Lafayetter, left, receives a flag from Navy HMC Justin Chism. Kenosha County Division of Veterans' Services annual Homeless Veterans Stand Down and Veteran's Celebration was held at the Kenosha County Job Center on Saturday.
Retired Army Master Sgt. Rory Burns, left, receives a flag from Navy DCCS Andrae Sutherland.
Kenosha County Division of Veterans’ Services annual Homeless Veterans Stand Down and Veteran’s Celebration was held at the Kenosha County Job Center on Saturday.
