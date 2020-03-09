Power outage affects 3,000 in Kenosha

A mid-morning electrical outage Monday left more than 3,000 customers without power for about three hours, temporarily closing businesses and bringing traffic to a crawl along Highway 50 from Highway 31 to Interstate 94.

Brendan Conway, a We Energies spokesman, said the outage began between 10:20 to 10:30 a.m. He attributed it to a fire on a pole in the vicinity of 73rd Avenue and Highway 50.

The outage affected one of the city's busiest business districts, bounded by 66th Street, 55th Avenue, Bain Station Road and Interstate 94.

Power was restored for most of the customers by around 1:30 p.m. Lingering outages were expected to be remedied by 5 p.m.

The outage knock out stoplights and affected many businesses that normally expect heavy customer traffic. Some businesses were forced to close while others got by on generators.

The Kwik Trip convenience store, 8800 75th St., that usually has a steady flow of customers, was closed. Yellow caution tape was around the gasoline pump area as the pumps had been shut down.

Employees posted signs on the windows alerting customers they were temporarily closed and would re-open as soon as possible.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.