Power outage affects 3,000 in Kenosha

A mid-morning electrical outage Monday left more than 3,000 customers without power for about three hours, temporarily closing businesses and bringing traffic to a crawl along Highway 50 from Highway 31 to Interstate 94.
Brendan Conway, a We Energies spokesman, said the outage began between 10:20 to 10:30 a.m. He attributed it to a fire on a pole in the vicinity of 73rd Avenue and Highway 50.
The outage affected one of the city's busiest business districts, bounded by 66th Street, 55th Avenue, Bain Station Road and Interstate 94.
Power was restored for most of the customers by around 1:30 p.m. Lingering outages were expected to be remedied by 5 p.m.
The outage knock out stoplights and affected many businesses that normally expect heavy customer traffic. Some businesses were forced to close while others got by on generators.
The Kwik Trip convenience store, 8800 75th St., that usually has a steady flow of customers, was closed. Yellow caution tape was around the gasoline pump area as the pumps had been shut down.
Employees posted signs on the windows alerting customers they were temporarily closed and would re-open as soon as possible.
However, the Kwik Trip on the south side of Highway 50 near Highway H was operating as usual.
The State Bank of the Lakes, 8700 75th St., was forced to close. Gary Hutchins, a bank officer who had just arrived from a meeting, said he would have to work from home.
At Children's Wisconsin Primary Care Lakeside Pediatrics, 8600 75th St., it was almost business as usual. The lights were on, but the computer system was down.
Rachel Cobb, a front desk attendant, said the business had a generator to power the lights.
At the nearby Pleasant Prairie Family Dental, 8500 75th St., attendants were sitting at their computers waiting for the power to come back on.
Despite the outage, Menard's, 7330 74th Place, remained opened. Though its lights were out, the store remained open, with managers hooking up four gasoline-powered generators on the sidewalk to the entrance.
"We have two registers working," an associate said. Others were reassuring customers that they were open as they assisted some of the customers.