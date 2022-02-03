 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Power outage sends Tremper students to ITA

  • Comments

A power outage at Tremper High School on Thursday forced a quick shuffling of students across the city. A power outage forced the closing of the school and out of "an abundance of caution", students were evacuated to Indian Trail High School.

City buses were called to move the students, and radio traffic at approximately 12:30 p.m. seemed to indicate enough buses were on hand. Police radio calls indicated traffic tie-ups around Indian Trail.

Parents will be allowed to pick up their students with proper identification once they were transported to Indian Trail. Students at Tremper with their own vehicles were allowed to leave on their own, reportedly.

More information will be posted as it becomes available.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Illinois zoo polar bear enjoys snow day

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert