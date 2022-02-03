Power outage sends Tremper students to ITA

A power outage at Tremper High School on Thursday forced a quick shuffling of students across the city. A power outage forced the closing of the school and out of "an abundance of caution", students were evacuated to Indian Trail High School.

City buses were called to move the students, and radio traffic at approximately 12:30 p.m. seemed to indicate enough buses were on hand. Police radio calls indicated traffic tie-ups around Indian Trail.

Parents will be allowed to pick up their students with proper identification once they were transported to Indian Trail. Students at Tremper with their own vehicles were allowed to leave on their own, reportedly.

More information will be posted as it becomes available.

