Power outage shuts down Pleasant Prairie Police phone lines; department looks into future prevention

The Pleasant Prairie Police Department is meeting with village leadership after a power outage shut down the department’s non-emergency lines for several hours Sunday evening, Sept. 25, during a severe thunderstorm.

At 7:47 p.m. Sunday, the department put out a statement on social media warning residents that the department had lost power and that residents should go through Kenosha Joint Services, asking them to phone 262-656-1234 for police assistance, as they would be dispatching police and fire services until power was restored.

Capt. Paul Marik said that the emergency number 911 was still operational.

During the storm, Marik said that when the power went out, the building’s two backup generators kicked in, but both quickly failed despite a recent equipment test, with one blowing a water pipe and the other’s battery failing.

“What could’ve gone wrong did go wrong that night,” Marik said.

Although backup power was restored within 40 minutes, the phone system had to be reset and tested, which is a lengthy process. During the interim, Marik said dispatch was still able to function, and he thanked the Kenosha Joint Services for their assistance.

“They jumped on it, they were great partners,” Marik said. “We appreciate that.”

At 10:12 p.m., about two-and-a-half hours later, the department put out a release saying they were “back up and running.” It’s still unknown what caused the initial power outage, Marik said, as they have to receive a report from We Energies.

Marisk said police, fire, IT and public works representatives met Monday to do an “autopsy” on what had happened and how to best avoid a similar failure in the future. Additionally, the police will be meeting with village leadership for further discussion.

“What are the needs, where do we need to invest the time and money so this doesn’t happen again?” Marik said.

With power outages fairly common through the year in Wisconsin, Marik preached preparation, reminding residents to have their own plans for backup power in case of an outage, along with first aid kits and flashlights, and to check on neighbors and contact emergency services if necessary.

Additionally, to stay informed of what was happening in the village, he advised residents to follow the department on social media, where he said their reports of the power outage kept thousands up to date on the village’s situation.

“If something is happening, they can see it there first,” Marik said.