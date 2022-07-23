Power outages accompany storm storms, hail early Saturday; crews working to restore services

A band of severe thunderstorms and hail overnight in southeast Wisconsin led to a series of power outages plus reports of isolated flooding.

No major damage had been reported by early Saturday, but additional thunderstorms were likely off and on as the forecast called for isolated storms. The National Weather Service has the area under a severe thunderstorm watch until 10 a.m.

We Energies reported more than 30,300 customers were without power during the height of the outages, which likely may have been higher as the storms struck in the immediate pre-dawn hours when many were asleep. Heavy rains followed by hail arrived in Kenosha by 4:40 a.m. and outages were first reported around that time.

Many outages were reported on the north side of Kenosha, including the area around Washington Road and 22nd Avenue. Other outages include the areas of, but not limited to, 38th Street and 6th Avenue, 54th Street and 10th Avenue, 54th Street and 23rd Avenue, 54th Street and 54th Avenue, 40th Street and 28th Avenue, and 45th Street and 45th Avenue.

The outages took out traffic signals along Green Bay Road north of 52nd Avenue, and there were scattered reports of minor accidents.

As of 9:20 a.m. Saturday, We Energies reported there remained 7,129 customers who had reported power outages in Kenosha County yet to be restored and crews were working to repair the outages.

The storms swept east across the county as they developed, including heavy rains around 11 p.m. Friday.

Among the areas hit by the rain was the Country Thunder grounds in Randall, including the campgrounds. There were no immediate reports from the grounds of significant damage or injury.