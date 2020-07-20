Prairie Side ACE Hardware breaks ground on new site

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Prairie Side ACE Hardware, currently located at 3755 80th St. in Kenosha, has broken ground for construction of a new store.

The new location is one block east at 3505 80th St., where Chase bank once operated a drive-through facility. Construction and outfitting the new store will take nine months, allowing an opening by spring of 2021.

Participating in the groundbreaking were Dave Frost, Brian Nelson and Larry Nelson of Bane-Nelson Inc., the general contractor for the project; Santo Lee, regional manager for Ace Hardware Corp.; Marilyn and Gary Dickes, the local owners of Prairie Side ACE Hardware; Randolph Sherwood of First American Bank, which is providing financing for the project; and Eric Migrin of Partners in Design, architect for the project.

Along with Bane-Nelson, First American Bank and Partners in Design, several subcontractors have been selected from the local Kenosha area to complete the construction.

Ace Hardware Corp., headquartered in Oakbrook, Ill., has had a presence in Kenosha for over 70 years, with stores operated by a number of local owners.

“This will be our best store yet for Kenosha, using our cornerstone store design and product assortments,” Lee said.