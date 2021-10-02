Prayer vigil, bell ringing planned Sunday at Grace Lutheran Church in call for action on climate bill

Rev. Jonathan Barker will be holding a prayer vigil at his church, Grace Lutheran Church, 2006 60th St., on Sunday as part of his time of fasting and prayer for a climate bill to pass the U.S. House and Senate. Sunday will be the eighth full day of his fast.

The vigil will start at 6 p.m. in the front courtyard of the church. At 6:15 p.m. the bell at Grace Lutheran will be rung 416 times symbolizing the amount of carbon in the atmosphere and calling for climate bill action.

Following this there will be a time of prayer. The vigil will end with the distribution of mustard seeds and mustard seed blessing. The seeds are linked with Christian teaching that says God’s kingdom is like a mustard seed. It starts off the smallest of seeds and grows into the biggest of shrubs.

Grace will be tolling the bell all week at 6:15 p.m. and invites other congregations to participate.

