 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prayer vigil, bell ringing planned Sunday at Grace Lutheran Church in call for action on climate bill
View Comments
alert

Prayer vigil, bell ringing planned Sunday at Grace Lutheran Church in call for action on climate bill

  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}

Rev. Jonathan Barker will be holding a prayer vigil at his church, Grace Lutheran Church, 2006 60th St., on Sunday as part of his time of fasting and prayer for a climate bill to pass the U.S. House and Senate. Sunday will be the eighth full day of his fast.

The vigil will start at 6 p.m. in the front courtyard of the church. At 6:15 p.m. the bell at Grace Lutheran will be rung 416 times symbolizing the amount of carbon in the atmosphere and calling for climate bill action.

Following this there will be a time of prayer. The vigil will end with the distribution of mustard seeds and mustard seed blessing. The seeds are linked with Christian teaching that says God’s kingdom is like a mustard seed. It starts off the smallest of seeds and grows into the biggest of shrubs.

Grace will be tolling the bell all week at 6:15 p.m. and invites other congregations to  participate.

Droughts that cause leaves to turn brown and wither before they can reach peak color. Heat waves prompting leaves to fall before autumn even arrives.
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert