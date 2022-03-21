Preliminary enrollment in new Gateway associate's degree programs strong, administrators say

Gateway Technical College administrators are seeing strong interest in a pair of new associate’s degree programs that are set to debut this fall.

Gateway will offer an associate of science degree emphasizing the science, technology, engineering and math, or STEM, fields. The college also will include in its catalog a separate associate of arts degree that will emphasize different areas of study, including the humanities and social sciences.

The pair of new associate’s degree programs are aimed at providing students with a clear roadmap to an eventual four-year degree. Gateway has collaborated with the University of Wisconsin-Parkside in the effort.

Based on preliminary figures shared during a broader discussion of the 2022-23 school year budget at Gateway’s monthly District Board meeting Thursday, 60 students have enrolled in the new programs.

“We built the budget on 80 new students being in the program,” Zina Haywood, executive vice president and provost for academic and campus affairs, said. “We believe we’ll probably exceed that.”

Faculty positions

Haywood said she put in a request for four teaching faculty positions for the two programs. To date, two of the positions have been filled — one instructor in communications, the other in social science.

If enrollment in the new programs does exceed the 80-student threshold, Haywood said the college could dip into its pool of adjunct teachers to staff additional sections.

Discussions of adding the new associate’s degree programs spanned multiple years and required approvals from state-level boards overseeing the Wisconsin Technical College System and the University of Wisconsin System.

R. Scott Pierce, chair of the Gateway District Board, said he believes interest in the associate’s degree programs will remain strong in years to come and advocated they ensure necessary resources are allocated.

“I just see those programs growing,” Pierce said. “I want to make sure we have enough funding.”

Preliminary budget

Jason Nygard, director of budget and internal audit, gave the District Board a first glimpse into the 2022-23 school year budget in December.

The process, he said, has been — and continues to be — done with conservative estimates, including a projection for overall enrollment across all Gateway programs being flat in year-over-year comparisons.

“As we continue to move forward, we will continue to monitor the enrollment forecast for Fiscal Year 2022,” Nygard said.

There have been other adjustments within the past three months, Nygard said, including increased revenue through tuition, which was based on a state-level decision.

The Wisconsin Technical Colleges Board recently approved hiking tuition 1.75 percent in the fall.

Next month, Nygard said he will present the District Board with a full, preliminary budget.

Gateway will hold a formal public hearing on the budget May 4 before the District Board acts on the document in anticipation of the next fiscal year, which begins July 1.

