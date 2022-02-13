Preparations underway to celebrate nurses; Kenosha News announces call for contest nominees

Every day is an occasion to celebrate the many medical professionals in our community who work day and night delivering babies, mending broken arms and hearts and holding hands through chemotherapy treatments.

But once a year we take pause to mark the impact that nurses in particular have on our daily lives.

National Nurses Week takes place May 6 through May 12 and this year, as in previous years, the Kenosha News is calling on community members to nominate nurses who have affected their health journeys or those of loved ones in the past year.

Nominees must work or live in Kenosha County and can work in any specialty.

“If however, your favorite nurse works in a Racine hospital, you can nominate him or her for the contest being held concurrently through the Racine Journal Times,” said Kelly Wells, Wisconn Valley Media Group marketing and events manager.

Community members can enter their nominations at https://go.kenoshanews.com/Nurses2022 from Tuesday, Feb. 15, through March 14.

The link for Racine’s contest nominations is: https://go.journaltimes.com/Nurses2022.

Ten nurses will be selected — nine by a community-based panel of judges and one through a people’s-choice vote online from March 17-24.

Profiles of each of the finalists will be featured in a special Kenosha News section to be published May 8 during National Nurses Week.

This will be the fourth year that the contest and special honors have been conducted.

“It is important to recognize these important people in our community, especially during these times where they’re going above and beyond, working longer hours, doing things that weren’t expected of them when they first took their positions,” Wells said.

Contest sponsors will be announced at a later date.

