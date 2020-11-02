Preparing for the Trump visit: Crowd gathers early for election eve rally

Pamela Mundling is one of those who planned to attend the election eve event, but at 10:30 a.m. Monday, she was still at the local Trump campaign field office, 5901 75th St., where she has volunteered since June.

"People in the community are excited he's coming here," she said about the rally at the airport. Mundling saw Trump in Janesville a few weeks back and, during a previous election, she attended a Milwaukee rally for then-candidate Barack Obama.

"It's historic when the president comes to your city," said Mundling, a Kenosha resident.

She had plans to meet up with friends later Monday afternoon and attend the outdoor event, promising she would dress warmly.

Mundling is an enthusiastic Trump volunteer, though she wishes "he would be more presidential. He's a New York City scrapper, and I'd like him to be less abrasive."

However, she supports "what he's been able to do, like moving the U.S. Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem and the Mideast peace accords. And the wall along the Mexican border is a big issue for me."

Quiet morning at the airport