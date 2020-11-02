Preparing for the Trump visit: Crowd gathers early for election eve rally

Len Swederski had one question for people arriving ahead of the Donald Trump rally Monday night at the Kenosha Regional Airport.
And it had nothing to do with voting.
"Do you have hand warmers?" he asked each driver as cars pulled into a field at Jerry Smith's Pumpkin Farm in Somers.
It was 11 a.m., several hours before the rally's scheduled 7 p.m. rally start time, and Swederski had been out in the sun — and a biting, cold wind — for three hours already.
The Genoa City resident, a frequent local Republican Party volunteer, was also handing out trick-or-treat candy, along with offering a "two thumbs-up" gesture and a smile to everyone.
"I've been giving 'thumbs-up' to all the cars driving past," he said, "and by my informal poll, about 80% of the drivers give me a thumbs-up back."
His cheerful demeanor matched the festive atmosphere at the pumpkin farm at the intersection of highways L and EA, where the Country Store was doing a brisk business in hot coffee and warm apple cider doughnuts.
As we chatted alongside Highway L, tables covered with Trump merchandise — from shirts to mugs to a huge assortment of bumper stickers — lined the parking lot, and several chartered buses filled with people heading to the rally.
Pamela Mundling is one of those who planned to attend the election eve event, but at 10:30 a.m. Monday, she was still at the local Trump campaign field office, 5901 75th St., where she has volunteered since June.
"People in the community are excited he's coming here," she said about the rally at the airport. Mundling saw Trump in Janesville a few weeks back and, during a previous election, she attended a Milwaukee rally for then-candidate Barack Obama.
"It's historic when the president comes to your city," said Mundling, a Kenosha resident.
She had plans to meet up with friends later Monday afternoon and attend the outdoor event, promising she would dress warmly.
Mundling is an enthusiastic Trump volunteer, though she wishes "he would be more presidential. He's a New York City scrapper, and I'd like him to be less abrasive."
Support Local Journalism
However, she supports "what he's been able to do, like moving the U.S. Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem and the Mideast peace accords. And the wall along the Mexican border is a big issue for me."
Quiet morning at the airport
The crowd at Jerry Smith's — and at Oakvue Farm in Bristol, the other gathering spot — was a marked contrast with the midday scene at Kenosha's airport.
Police cars blocked off traffic on 88th Avenue (Highway H), starting just north of 60th Street, but cars were able to drive into the parking lot of Gateway Technical College's Horizon Center for Transportation Technology, 4940 88th Ave.
Most of the vehicles there at noon were populated by members of the media and by GTC students.
Two of those students, Noah Averill and James Tubbs, were hanging a large U.S. flag on the back of their truck.
But it had nothing to do with the Trump rally.
"We're just here for our class," said Tubbs, a Kenosha resident. They are both studying in the automotive technician program. And they are Trump supporters.
Tubbs, who voted at Kenosha's City Hall last week, supports the incumbent because "I don't want my taxes to go up."
For his part, Averill, a Muskego resident, sheepishly said he supports Trump "because the people around me do."
Meeting 'Trump'
The only sign of the president in Kenosha as of 1 p.m. Monday was a "fake Trump" walking around Jerry Smith's — trailed, naturally, by a camera crew and doing a more than decent impression of the real McCoy.
An NBC crew member waiting at the airport said he has "been covering Trump for several days."
His prediction? By the time Trump, 74, and his team land in Kenosha — probably an hour or two late, due to the logistics of jumping around the Midwest all day — Trump "will be tired from the long day and will cut this visit pretty short. I heard him four days ago, and he was already really tired then."
No matter when Trump actually showed up in Kenosha Monday night, we hope the crowd was sufficiently warmed by coffee, doughnuts — and those all-important hand warmers.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.